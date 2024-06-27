Smartwatches have been around for a few years now, and buyers seeking one know they're more than just a display strapped to their wrists. You can settle for almost any assortment of features at most price points, but there’s only room for a few at the peak of wearable excellence. We swear by a few smartwatches because they strike a balance between smart features and fitness-tracking abilities.

However, there is a massive market for powerful and rugged wearables geared more toward sports and fitness tracking, and a well-rounded smartwatch might not cut it. If that sounds like what you’re looking for, capable options are unsurprisingly limited. There’s a new watch from Suunto on the block vying for the top spot, so we spent a few weeks determining if it commands the premium price. The Suunto Race might be your top pick if all that's needed is a fitness tracker with every imaginable convenience.

Suunto Race 7 / 10 The Suunto Race is a well-constructed high-end fitness and sports tracker that pairs with third-party apps and hardware to help athletes get the most out of their training data. But it lacks a few typical smartwatch-esque amenities. Pros Sophisticated design with 10ATM water resistance

Polished UI on a bright AMOLED screen

Plenty of activity-tracking modes

Strong battery life Cons Poor haptics feel jarring

No cellular version or calling support via Bluetooth

Complicated and slow offline map sync

Price, availability, and specs

Ready to race

The Suunto Race is available in two models — a steel case and a titanium version. Three colors are available for the former and two for the pricier titanium model. The case is built from glass-reinforced polyamide, a type of plastic, but the bezel is steel or titanium. (Suunto also color-matches the case to the strap for all options.) The steel variants cost $450, while titanium costs $550. But you aren’t paying a $100 premium for the material alone — the steel version only packs 16GB of onboard storage for offline maps, while the titanium one gets 32GB.

Suunto’s Race watch is available consistently on Amazon US. Alternatively, you can buy it from Suunto’s web store. The brand also lists a repertoire of compatible straps in various materials.

Specifications Case size 49mm Case Material Glass fibre reinforced polyamide with steel or titanium bezel Display 1.43” AMOLED Display resolution 466x466 CPU Not specified RAM Not specified Storage 16 or 32GB Battery Up to 26 days, 12 days in smartwatch mode Cellular connectivity No Wi-Fi connectivity Yes Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Bluetooth Yes Health sensors Wrist heart rate, pulse ox, thermometer, ECG Dimensions 49 x 49 x 13.3 mm Weight 69g IP Rating 10 ATM (up to 100m) Strap size 125-175 mm Colors Black, Midnight, Birch, Titanium Charcoal, Titanium Amethyst Price $450-550 Expand

What’s good about the Suunto Race?

Graduate from the school of hard knocks