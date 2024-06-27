Smartwatches have been around for a few years now, and buyers seeking one know they're more than just a display strapped to their wrists. You can settle for almost any assortment of features at most price points, but there’s only room for a few at the peak of wearable excellence. We swear by a few smartwatches because they strike a balance between smart features and fitness-tracking abilities.
However, there is a massive market for powerful and rugged wearables geared more toward sports and fitness tracking, and a well-rounded smartwatch might not cut it. If that sounds like what you’re looking for, capable options are unsurprisingly limited. There’s a new watch from Suunto on the block vying for the top spot, so we spent a few weeks determining if it commands the premium price. The Suunto Race might be your top pick if all that's needed is a fitness tracker with every imaginable convenience.
Suunto Race
The Suunto Race is a well-constructed high-end fitness and sports tracker that pairs with third-party apps and hardware to help athletes get the most out of their training data. But it lacks a few typical smartwatch-esque amenities.
- Sophisticated design with 10ATM water resistance
- Polished UI on a bright AMOLED screen
- Plenty of activity-tracking modes
- Strong battery life
- Poor haptics feel jarring
- No cellular version or calling support via Bluetooth
- Complicated and slow offline map sync
- No passive smartphone sync
Price, availability, and specs
Ready to race
The Suunto Race is available in two models — a steel case and a titanium version. Three colors are available for the former and two for the pricier titanium model. The case is built from glass-reinforced polyamide, a type of plastic, but the bezel is steel or titanium. (Suunto also color-matches the case to the strap for all options.) The steel variants cost $450, while titanium costs $550. But you aren’t paying a $100 premium for the material alone — the steel version only packs 16GB of onboard storage for offline maps, while the titanium one gets 32GB.
Suunto’s Race watch is available consistently on Amazon US. Alternatively, you can buy it from Suunto’s web store. The brand also lists a repertoire of compatible straps in various materials.
Specifications
- Case size
- 49mm
- Case Material
- Glass fibre reinforced polyamide with steel or titanium bezel
- Display
- 1.43” AMOLED
- Display resolution
- 466x466
- CPU
- Not specified
- RAM
- Not specified
- Storage
- 16 or 32GB
- Battery
- Up to 26 days, 12 days in smartwatch mode
- Cellular connectivity
- No
- Wi-Fi connectivity
- Yes
- Connectivity
- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth
- Yes
- Health sensors
- Wrist heart rate, pulse ox, thermometer, ECG
- Dimensions
- 49 x 49 x 13.3 mm
- Weight
- 69g
- IP Rating
- 10 ATM (up to 100m)
- Strap size
- 125-175 mm
- Colors
- Black, Midnight, Birch, Titanium Charcoal, Titanium Amethyst
- Price
- $450-550