Picking up a new fitness tracker presents unique challenges because great do-it-all smartwatches are irresistibly competitive in pricing, and the market for them is bigger, too. However, a few brands aren't sellouts — ahem… Fitbit — and stick to making purpose-built fitness wearables for sports people and outdoor adventurers. Suunto is a prime example, making dive computers for, well, pro divers, and now catering to triathletes and track stars with the Race series. Its latest addition to the lineup is the Race S, a scaled-down version of the original Race. I used it every day for over a month to determine if Suunto trimmed anything besides four millimeters off the case diameter, and let's just say the results are promising.

Staff pick Suunto Race S 8 / 10 The Suunto Race S is more than just a scaled-down Race because it packs better sensors and all the same sports tracking modes we have come to love. But it costs just $350, undercutting the competition by a decent margin. If you're looking for a smaller wearable that's more tracker than a watch without using a ring, the Suunto Race S has your back. Pros Sturdy with premium materials

Extensive workout tracking

Syncs with other fitness apps

Bright display Cons Worrisome battery life

Lacks background sync

No cellular version $349 at Amazon $349 at Suunto

Price, availability, and specs

The newest addition to the catalog

Suunto's Race S is priced at $350, cheaper than the $450 stainless steel Race, also undercutting similar options from Garmin and Polar. Availability is mostly steady on the Suunto website and Amazon. The Race S retains a lot we loved about the vanilla Race — including sensors, customizable exercise watch faces, charging contact location, 22mm-wide strap, accurate GPS, 32GB of offline map storage up from the Race's 16GB (only the titanium Race has 32GB), and the bright display with auto-brightness.

However, you will lose out on a few features with the cheaper model, namely 50m of water resistance instead of 100m, lower battery life, and Gorilla Glass instead of sapphire crystal. But those are just the differences on paper.

Specifications Case size 45mm Case Material Glass fibre reinforced polyamide with steel bezel Display 1.32” AMOLED Display resolution 466x466 pixels CPU Not specified RAM Not specified Storage 32GB Battery Up to 13 days, 7 days in smartwatch mode Cellular connectivity No Wi-Fi connectivity Yes Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Bluetooth Yes Health sensors Wrist heart rate, pulse ox Dimensions 45 x 45 x 11.4 mm Weight 60g (2.12 oz) Strap size 125-175 mm Colors Black, Powder Gray, Powder Pink, Gravel Gray, Power Orange, Power Blue, UTMB World Series Price $350 ATM Rating 5ATM Location services GPS Always on display Yes Expand

What's good about the Suunto Race S?

Not basking in its bigger sibling's glory