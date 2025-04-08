Summary T-Mobile is increasing its Regulatory & Telco Recovery Fee starting April 23, 2025.

Voice lines will go up by $0.50 and data-only lines by $0.20 per month.

The fee hike affects both current and legacy users, making T-Mobile's fee one of the highest.

T-Mobile has had a bizarre start to 2025. The company has been accused of shady sales practices and an oppressive workplace environment. The "Un-carrier" often boasts about not raising prices like other carriers, yet we saw it increase prices for some legacy users last month. And now, it looks like another T-Mobile price hike is on the way.

Some users on Reddit report that T-Mobile has begun notifying customers via text and updating its support pages to confirm that its "Regulatory Programs & Telco Recovery Fee" will increase starting April 23, 2025. The hike includes a $0.50 per-line increase for voice lines (from $3.49 to $3.99) and a $0.20 per-line increase for data-only lines (from $1.40 to $1.60).

According to Reddit replies, the increase will affect both current and legacy users. While disappointing, it's not entirely surprising. This type of fee hikesare becoming more common across carriers.

T-Mobile's surprise fee i