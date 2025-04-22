Summary Official marketing images for the upcoming Moto Razr 2025 were leaked ahead of schedule on X by Evan Blass.

The new phone comes in three colors and textures: a metallic dark blue, a green with vegan leather, and a pearl white with a matte material.

Motorola will officially announce the new devices on April 24.

Forget Samsung and Apple. Motorola's Razr reboot has been a great success for the past few years, and the next foldable is just around the corner. High-quality lifestyle images of the Moto Razr (2025) just leaked on X ahead of the launch.