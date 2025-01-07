Summary Google will roll out a Pixel 4a update to improve the stability of the battery performance.

The build will roll out starting Jan 8, 2025

The update may reduce battery life, but affected units can get a free battery replacement.

Google stopped updating the 2020 Pixel 4a after Android 13. The phone has not received any updates since August 2023. But this will soon change, as Google is reaching out to Pixel 4a owners by email and informing them about an upcoming update. Don't get too excited, as the build only aims to improve the stability of the phone's battery performance. It won't introduce new features or bring Android 14 to your phone. Instead, it might end up reducing your phone's battery life, but there's a silver lining.

The Pixel 4a's upcoming Android 13-based firmware will roll out starting January 8, 2025. Google's support page for the Pixel 4a Battery Performance Program provides more details about it (via Reddit).

The company has determined that "certain Pixel 4a phones require a software update to improve the stability of their battery's performance." On the affected devices, the new build will negatively impact battery life, reducing battery capacity and charging speed. There could also be other issues, like the battery indicator not showing the correct battery percentage.

You can continue using your Pixel 4a even after the update, as long as you are okay with the reduced battery performance. While all Pixel 4a units will get the update, only a select few may experience a decline in their battery performance.

As a token of gratitude, Google will provide free battery replacement for "Impacted Device" Pixel 4a units. However, this option is only available in selected countries, including the US, the UK, Canada, Germany, Singapore and India. This offer is also only applicable unless stocks last.

Google is providing other appeasement options for Pixel 4a owners

If you are not interested in replacing your Pixel 4a's battery, Google is providing other options, too. You can opt for a one-time $50 payment or get a $100 Google Store coupon that will work against a Pixel phone.

Do note that you can only select from one of the three appeasement options. So, if you get your Pixel 4a's battery replaced, you won't be eligible for a $100 Google Store coupon or a $50 payment from Google. Pixel 4a users have until January 8, 2026, to make your decision.

You can go through this registration page from Google to determine whether your Pixel 4a is an "Impacted Device" and to apply for one of the appeasement options.

Thanks: Armando!