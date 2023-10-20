Source: Surfshark Surfshark Surfshark's crashing waves with this sweet VPN deal by adding up to 5 months of service for free to their 2-year subscription plans. You'll have to pay for the 2-year plan up front, but this means you can get 27 months of Surfshark for as little as $2.25 a month — a huge 85% discount over paying for a monthly subscription plan. See at Surfshark

If you aren't using a VPN to do your daily web surfing, you're putting a lot at risk by letting your data openly be collected and tracked by website cookies, potential hackers, and more. A VPN offers layers of protection that not only stop companies from collection and storing your info, it also provides additional safeguards for identity theft, phishing scams, and even antivirus protection.

Signing up for some of the best VPN services can be costly, though, with plans costing upwards of $20 a month or more. A great VPN deal just dropped a killer deal on their 2-year subscription plans that take up to 86% off the monthly pricing offering up to 5 months of service for free and locking in over 2-years of coverage for less than $3 a month on select plans.

Why this Surfshark VPN deal is worth your money

VPNs offer multiple layers of protection for your network and your data. They not only prevent websites from collecting your browsing information, they often provide additional features like pop-up blockers, antivirus protection, two-factor authentication, and more on both secure and public networks. However, you're usually paying a pretty penny for these added layers of safety, and even the best VPN deals can still cost upwards of $10 a month. Surfshark's deal offers two of their plans, both of which offer all of these added features, at a much better price point and for an unlimited number of devices.

Surfshark's VPN service offers three plans to choose from: Surfshark Stater, Sufshark One, and Surfshark One+, and each provides various levels of protection. Surfshark Starter is the most basic plan, and while it's the cheapest option at about $60 for the entire 27-month plan this deal offers, you get a much better value out of the Surfshark One plan. For $77, you get 28 months of service that includes deeper protection including 24/7 antivirus and malware protection, webcam protection, and real-time breach alerts.

Surfshark One+ comes with the ability to clear your data out of company databases and search sites, but that'll cost you $120 up front (about $4.11 a month). It's still a better price point than other VPN offers right now, so it may be worth bumping up to this plan, seeing as you'll get it for a full 29 months. All of Surfshark's plans offer a great value at these reduced prices, making it a must-buy if you don't have a VPN yet. However, you'll get the most bang for your buck if you go with Surfshark One or Surfshark One+.