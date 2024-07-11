Summary Surfshark's new Alternative Number feature adds an extra layer of security by generating a virtual phone number to protect your real one.

Always stay cautious about where your personal information is stored and who can access it. Use a secure VPN to protect yourself online.

While Surfshark is an affordable VPN option, $2-5 extra per month for phone masking may not be worth it for everyone.

You can never be too confident about where your information is being stored and, crucially, who has access to your personal data. When browsing online, being connected to a safe, reputable, and secure virtual private network (VPN) is vital, and it can be the difference between a massive headache and no headache at all. There are a lot of solid Android VPNs out there, and while our personal favorite is ExpressVPN, we love how affordable Surfshark is and the fact that it lets you connect with as many devices as you wish. Surfshark just announced a new and useful feature for its Alternative ID product that will keep your phone number secure.

On Surfshark’s blog, it announced a new feature that runs concurrently to Alternative ID called Alternative Number. Alternative Number generates a virtual phone number and masks your real phone number to ward off spam calls, data leaks, and more. Alternative ID already does something similar for emails, creating a brand-new identity and email address, the inbox of which will undoubtedly be used for all unwanted newsletters and spam emails. Alternative Number will be a paid additional feature and cost another $2.99 to $4.99 per month on top of your existing subscription.

Surf the waves for some VPN deals

Another $60 over the course of a year for phone masking can seem like a lot of money for a small, albeit useful, feature. Surfshark is one of the cheapest VPNs around, and you can get 24 months of protection for a little over $2 per month. While it’s obviously not the only VPN we recommend, it’s a good service to dip your toes into if you’ve never used a VPN before.

There’s been a ton of news in the VPN sphere in 2024. To the surprise of no one, Google is shuttering another platform of its own; this time, it’s the Google One VPN included with higher-tiered subscriptions of Google’s One Membership. Other good VPNs aside from ExpressVPN and Surfshark include NordVPN, CyberGhost, and Private Internet Access, all of which have different strengths and weaknesses. Those VPNs are all paid services, but free VPNs do exist. We don’t recommend them nearly as much as paid VPN services, but there are a few good ones. Remember, though: if you’re not paying for the product, you are the product. For VPN services, that can be quite problematic.