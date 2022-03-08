There used to be a time when Android games were part of many sales bundles, so it's nice to see Itch.io out there offering a fresh bundle that actually contains a handful of Android games. Twenty-eight, to be exact, plus this is a charity bundle where all the proceeds go towards helping those currently living in the Ukraine. What's really remarkable is that this bundle has resonated with many game developers, and so there are almost 1K games in the bundle (991 to be exact), including 28 Android games, all for the low price of $10.

Over 700 creators have joined in support to donate their work. All proceeds from this bundle will be split between the following charities: International Medical Corps provides medical assistance in the region. They have very low fundraising overhead (1% of income), with 89% of donations going to medical aid and 10% to administration. Voices of Children, a Ukrainian organization that helps children cope with the horrors of war, PTSD, readjusting to school, and getting back to being kids. They have also been doing a lot of grassroots impromptu work during the war, such as helping set up shelters. Our hope is that this war will be over soon, and they can begin the work of healing these kids' hearts.

Itch.io has laid out precisely where everyone's money will be going. Proceeds will be split between two charities, International Medical Corps and Voices of Children, both of which are actively providing help in the Ukraine region. So if you too would like to stand with Ukraine, $10 will net you hundreds and hundreds of games, including a handful of Android standouts like Golf Peaks, Super Hexagon, and Tallowmere, plus everyone is free to donate more than $10 to snag these games if they wish to donate more money to the cause.

Here's the complete list of the 28 Android games that are available in the bundle, with a few bolded titles to signal the standouts.

Also, if you'd like to dig into which PC and macOS titles are worth your time, an enterprising Reddit user has broken down a large selection of the games by how well they are have reviewed on Steam.

So if you'd like to see what Itch.io's Bundle for Ukraine is all about, you can navigate to the store through the link below.

Itch.io Bundle for Ukraine

