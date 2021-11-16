Unlike Apple and Google, Samsung has been slow to support eSIMs in the United States. Browse through any list of compatible devices and you'll be quick to spot Pixels, iPhones, and not much else. Samsung has made some progress on that front this year, bringing eSIM support to the Note20 series on T-Mobile and Verizon. With new software ready to go, the S21 series is next in line for an update.

As spotted by users on r/GalaxyS21, One UI 4 and Android 12 include eSIM capabilities by default, with Verizon and T-Mobile customers alike noticing the feature within the device's settings menu. Unlocked S21 models will need to wait a little longer, though considering the feature showed up in an early beta update back in September, it hopefully isn't too far off.

With eSIM settings now available, you can transfer and activate your phone on any supported carrier — regardless of where and how you purchased it. For example, one Reddit user moved an S21 from Verizon to T-Mobile using its built-in eSIM, automatically replacing the device's service provider software version with the correct code. Considering updates from cell networks can often include build-specific fixes, that's an important feature to consider when jumping between carriers.

This compatibility arrives just days after Verizon made a similar patch available for the Galaxy Note20 series and could signal broader eSIM support coming for all of Samsung's devices in the future. As Android 12 and One UI 4 make their way out to other models over the coming months, it's good to know consumers might have a much easier method for jumping from carrier to carrier.

