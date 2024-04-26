Supernote Nomad Great features The Nomad is the newest offering from Supernote and the most fully featured to date. Its textured display offers a pleasing paper-like feel found in few other E Ink devices. Pros Great writing experience Awesome for drawing Cons Sometimes too small for good note-taking Android OS, but no side loading $299 at Supernote

reMarkable 2 Streamlined design The reMarkable 2 is the OG of writing-focused e-readers and it's seen a surge in popularity after launching in some new markets. Did we mention that it uses an exclusive E Ink screen? Pros Awesome paper-like feel Super low-latency screen Cons No included accessories Perhaps too minimal $279 at Remarkable



E-book readers are a new kind of device that has been steadily carving out a niche in the e-reader market (which has a lot of good devices to choose from). Often referred to as e-notes, these devices are hyper-focused on delivering a writing experience as close as possible to writing on real paper. Even though almost all the big E Ink device makers have released at least one product with stylus support, only the Supernote Nomad and the reMarkable 2 have left users (and us) truly impressed with their paper-like feel.

So, if you’re looking for an E Ink–based note-taking device with a focus on the tactile writing experience, which one should you choose? The Supernote Nomad (originally A6) is currently on its third iteration in four years, while the reMarkable is four years old and in its second generation. The pen may be mightier than the sword, but in this e-note duel, only one can survive.

Price, availability, and specs

Supernote has the specs but reMarkable has the size

The reMarkable 2 is marginally cheaper than the Nomad at $279 compared to $299, and despite both being writing-first devices, neither comes with a stylus. ReMarkable’s basic stylus will cost you $79, and its premium eraser-equipped stylus rings up at $129. Supernote sells four pens on its site that cost anywhere from $59 for the standard pen up to $89 for the fancy LAMY stylus that doubles as a ballpoint pen. Neither device is available on Amazon, and the best place to pick one up is directly from the respective website.

When it comes down to the numbers, the Supernote Nomad is the clear winner. Powering the Nomad is the Rockchip RK3566 1.8GHz 4-core processor. The reMarkable 2 uses the 1.2GHz NXP i.MX 7Dual processor with two cores. The Nomad also has 4GB of system memory compared to the 1GB on the reMarkable, making it better able to handle multitasking. The reMarkable has a larger screen at 10.3 inches, but the Nomad has a higher pixel density at 300 ppi compared to 226 ppi for the reMarkable 2. One area where the reMarkable 2 comes ahead is with its 3000mAh battery, but the Nomad is close with 2700mAh. But just due to size alone, the Nomad is the lighter of the two machines at 266g versus the reMarkable’s 404g.

Supernote Nomad Resolution 1404×1872 Storage 32GB Brand Supernote Screen Size Carta E Ink, 7.8" Processor RK3566 Quad-core, 1.8GHz RAM 4GB Supported formats Note, PDF, EPUB, Word, TXT, PNG, JPG, CBZ, fb2, XPS, and more via Kindle app Battery 2,700mAh Weight 266g Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions 191.9 × 139.2 × 6.8mm Color White, Crystal

reMarkable 2 Resolution 1872 x 1404 Storage 8GB Brand reMarkable Screen Size Canvas E Ink, 10.3" Processor 1.2GHz ARM RAM 1GB Supported formats PDF and ePUB Battery 3,000mAh Weight 404g Connectivity Wi-Fi Dimensions 188 x 246 x 4.7mm Color Silver

Read our review ReMarkable 2 tablet review: Top-tier writing experience, but that's it One of the best E Ink tablets for writing, marred only by its lacking e-reader functionality

Design and accessories

Why isn’t the stylus included with the device?

Since both devices endeavor to help you focus on writing, each has a minimalist design with a USB-C port and a power button on one edge. The Supernote elegantly expands its input options beyond the touchscreen by incorporating two capacitive touch sensors on each side of the screen. The reMarkable 2 is the larger of the two devices at 7.4 x 9.7 inches. The Nomad, on the other hand, is 5.5 x 7.6 inches.

Both devices also come with pogo-pin connectors. The reMarkable’s five-pin pogo connector can be paired with a $200 keyboard folio case that transforms the reMarkable 2 into an E Ink word processor. Although the Nomad has a three-pin pogo connection, there aren’t any accessories available that make use of it.

First-party folio cases are available for both devices. Supernote’s are canvas and vegan leather for $49 and $69 respectively. In addition to the keyboard folio cover, reMarkable has three other options: a plastic envelope folio for $79, a plastic book folio for $129, and a leather book folio for $169. Regarding pens, both use the same type of electromagnetic resistance pens, so if you don’t want to pay for the expensive first-party options, you can grab one on Amazon for much cheaper.

Display and performance

Canvas > Carta 1200

Close

The larger of the two screens is the reMarkable 2 at 10.3 inches. However, its pixel density is only 226 ppi. The Nomad has a 7.8-inch screen with 300 ppi. Both devices also have a textured front panel to more closely mimic the feel of writing on paper, and they are a joy to write on. Just looking at the numbers, it looks like a tie, but the reMarkable’s screen is the product of a collaboration with E Ink to create an exclusive display called Canvas that boasts an impressive 21 ms of latency. The Nomad uses Carta 1200 technology, which is good, but it just barely loses out to the reMarkable 2.

Under the hood, the Nomad has a bigger engine with its RK3566 1.8GHz 4-core processor compared to the i.MX 7Dual 1.2GHz 2-core processor on the reMarkable. The Nomad also comes with 4GB of RAM whereas the reMarkable has just 1GB. All this isn’t to say that the reMarkable 2 is a slow, laggy device. The reMarkable 2 has such a limited toolset to work with that it never pushes the limits of what its hardware can do. The Nomad has a bit more software but not much, and although we experienced a few UI hiccups while reviewing it, it doesn’t push the limits either.

Software

Is it possible to be too minimal?

Neither the Nomad nor the reMarkable 2 are meant to replace anything more than your notebook. Thus, you won’t find a lot of software on them. Nominally, the Nomad runs Android, but it’s highly modified, there’s no Play Store, and you can’t sideload apps (yet). What you get are apps for taking notes, drawing, reading, browsing files, and checking your emails. Supernote does include the Kindle app on its Nomad, which is a welcome and smart addition, but because the Nomad version of Android has been so heavily modified, navigation in the Kindle app can be difficult.

The reMarkable 2 uses a Linux-based OS called Codex and you can write, read, and not much more. (There is an underground scene of reMarkable 2 hackers if you feel like digging into Linux and SSHing into your machine.) If you want to add books, you’ll have to use a mobile app, web app, or connect directly to your computer. Oh, and the reMarkable 2 only supports EPUB, PDF, JPG, and PNG. The Nomad supports all that and much more.

Battery life and charging

With a bigger battery (3,000mAh) and a smaller processor, the reMarkable easily comes out ahead of the Nomad (2,700mAh) when it comes to battery life. That isn’t to say that the Nomad has an inordinately short battery life. We got over a week of life out of both devices, but the reMarkable has the edge. And it’s also worth mentioning that neither device has a front light, which means there’s even less battery draw.

When it’s time to top off your device, you’ll need about four hours to replenish the reMarkable. The Nomad is a bit faster at just over two hours. Supernote was also smarter in its port placement than reMarkable. The Nomad has its charging port on top of the device, making it much easier to use while powering up. ReMarkable put its charging port on the bottom, which isn’t a deal-breaker, it’s just a tiny annoyance.

Which is right for you?

Of all the E Ink devices currently on the market, none laser focus on the writing experience quite like the Nomad and the reMarkable 2, but they are just different enough from each other that I can’t unequivocally say that one is better than the other. Having said that, with its smaller form factor and functionality, my choice is the Supernote Nomad. It also doesn’t hurt that it supports a much broader range of file types either.

Supernote Nomad Editor's choice Good features, great writing experience The Supernote Nomad isn't the perfect e-reader, but it's a really good e-note. If you want to get one, prepare yourself for some hidden costs because it doesn't come with a stylus but once you have one, you'll be very happy with the writing experience. $299 at Supernote

The reMarkable 2 just misses the mark by being too committed to its minimalist ethos. I can respect that it wants to be a no-distraction note-taking device, but limiting compatible file types to EPUB and PDF is too extreme. However, as a professional writer, the idea of pairing the reMarkable 2 with the keyboard folio case and having an E Ink word processor is remarkably tempting (see what I did there?).

The Nomad is unquestionably the right device for more people, especially when it eventually opens up its Android OS to side-load. But the reMarkable 2’s larger screen and more focused intention might be exactly what you’re looking for in an e-note.