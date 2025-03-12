Summary Supernote leans into repairability with DIY tools for hardware upgrades and replacements.

Among electronics manufacturers, everyone likes to pay lip service to repairability and sustainability, but few companies actually put their money where their mouth is. All-cardboard packaging is en vogue with most OEMs at the moment, and many e-reader companies are using recycled plastic cases on their devices, but no company has fully embraced the DIY scene quite like Supernote has.

The Supernote DIY bounty

Supernote has been walking the walk when it comes to repairability since at least late 2023, when the Nomad came out, which had a removable back cover and an easily replaceable battery. With the launch of the Nomad’s older sibling, the Manta, last December, Supernote upped the sustainability stakes with interchangeable and replaceable motherboards. Now, Supernote is back at it, releasing a slew of DIY tools into users' hands.