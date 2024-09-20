Key Takeaways Supernote's upcoming A5 X2 will be bigger, thinner, and lighter than its predecessor, featuring a 10.7-inch screen.

The device will have a 300ppi resolution, dual capacitive-touch sidebars, an auto-rotating screen, and sustainability features.

Expected to launch this fall, the A5 X2 may be priced between $400 and $500, maintaining price parity with its predecessor.

The marketplace for E Ink devices focused on writing has been heating up this year. First, Kobo's Libra Colour launched with stylus compatibility for just $220, making it one of the most affordable E Ink note-taking tablets on the market. Then, earlier this month, reMarkable, widely regarded as one of the best e-writer OEMs on the market, launched its latest device, the Paper Pro. Now, Supernote, the only company that can compete with reMarkable in terms of writing tactility, has revealed the first hints of its upcoming A5 X2, the big brother to the popular Nomad released earlier this year.

What do we know about the A5 X2?

Bigger, thinner, lighter

The new info is up on Supernote's website and doesn't share much, but it's enough to leave us intrigued. The most notable differences between the original A5 X and the X2 are the size and the weight. The original A5 X was about 7mm thick compared to just under 6mm on the X2 (the new reMarkable is a hair over 6mm). Supernote says that the X2 will be about 15% lighter than the X with the half-folio cover attached. The original weighed about 375g plus 160g for the first-party folio cover, so we can expect the X2 to weigh in at around 455g with its first-party cover.

If your eyes are sharp, you may be able to notice the new 300ppi resolution on the screen (still black and white), which has also been increased in size from 10.3 inches to 10.7 inches (a good bit larger than standard A5 paper, which is about 10.1 inches). It also shares some features with the Nomad, like the dual capacitive-touch sidebars and an auto-rotating screen. There are some nice quality-of-life updates as well, like non-slip foot pads, placing the USB-C charging port on the top of the device, and including an attachable pen loop.

Supernote also appears to be maintaining its commitment to sustainability. Just as with the Nomad, it will have a replaceable battery and expandable storage via SD card, but it also features what it calls an "upgradable" motherboard. Supernote's announcement page shows the motherboard from a Nomad being transferred to the X2, which hints at some interesting possibilities for both devices.

Even though this is more of a morsel rather than a proper serving of information, it's good to see some solid news about the X2, which has been plagued by delays (it was originally slated to be released this summer). The latest information from Supernote estimates that the X2 will launch sometime this fall, but today's news doesn't include any information about a release date. It also doesn't mention the price, but, based on the $415 price of the A5 X, we can guess that the A5 X2 will be somewhere between $400 and $500. The Nomad costs the same as its predecessor, so we're hopeful the A5 X2 will keep price parity with the A5 X as well.