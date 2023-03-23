Super Meat Boy Forever's Android release date is finally set in stone. Six years after it was announced for PC, consoles, and mobile, you can expect the nifty auto-runner to arrive on the Play Store next month.

Super Meat Boy Forever will come to Android and iOS devices on April 20th, six years after it was announced. No content will be cut from the mobile version of the game, and best of all, it will be available for just $0.99, $19 cheaper than its price on PC and consoles. If you're a fan of the original Super Meat Boy, this sequel offers different but equally challenging gameplay.

Super Meat Boy Forever offers over 6000 hand-crafted stages, so you can be sure your 99 cents will go far. Each level is a random mix of these stages, so every time you replay the game, you will experience it in a familiar but different way. The developers claim it will take numerous playthroughs before you encounter a duplicate level, and with the massive amount available, we're inclined to believe them.

Source: Steam

The long delay for a mobile release is a little bizarre when you consider the simplistic gameplay of Super Meat Boy Forever. As it's an auto-runner, controls are minimal; only two buttons are needed to play. Combined with the randomly generated levels, you've got an endlessly replayable platformer perfect for whiling away your commute.

If you can't wait for April 20th, the original Super Meat Boy is available on Android for Shield TV devices. Alternatively, you can browse our roundup of the best platformers on Android to bide your time before Super Meat Boy Forever launches next month.