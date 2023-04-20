Super Meat Boy Forever is finally out on Android. After six years of development, the final release date was announced just last month. The Android release includes everything in the console and PC versions but at a fraction of the price.

Super Meat Boy Forever is a sequel to the original Super Meat Boy, which is also on Android, albeit at ten times the price of its sequel and exclusive to Shield TV devices. However, Super Meat Boy Forever's gameplay is drastically different, which may turn off fans of the original. After all, it's an auto-runner, but that does make it a good fit for mobile. So if you'd like to see the game in action, we've recorded a gameplay video for your viewing pleasure to illustrate precisely how the game performs on an Android device.

Seeing that Super Meat Boy Forever is an auto-runner, it comes complete with over 6000 stages. Each level is made up of a random mix of assets, so each playthrough should be unique, and the chance of seeing an identical level in a subsequent playthrough is almost zero, ensuring plenty of replayability.

While Super Meat Boy Forever has many mobile-friendly features, including controller support and optional framerates (30 or 60 FPS), the game will be pillar boxed on most devices thanks to its hard-coded 16:9 aspect ratio.

You may not need one, even if you're eager to pull out your favorite Android controller Super Meat Boy Forever only has two buttons, making this one of the most straightforward platformers on the Play Store, perfect for touch controls. However, while its auto-running mechanics may not appeal to hardcore platformer fans (they honestly should, the game is still tough as nails), they make this the perfect game to while away a few minutes of your commute.

Super Meat Boy Forever is available to download now from the Play Store for $0.99. It currently retails for $19.99 on Steam, so your phone is the most affordable place to try out the sequel. If the gameplay is too simplistic for your tastes, go ahead and try one of the best platformers on Android instead.