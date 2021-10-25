Xiaomi is scheduled to launch the Redmi Note 11 series and the Redmi Watch 2 in China on October 28th. Ahead of that, the company's giving us a little teaser, talking about the Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and the Note 11 Pro+ while confirming support for up to 120W fast charging.

Of the three variants, only the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will feature a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The dual-cell battery design of the phone is intended to help reduce charging resistance, with the graphite-based liquid cooling system allowing for better heat dissipation.

The Xiaomi Mi 11T features a similar 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support, and it claims the ability to charge from 0-100 in less than 20 minutes. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ charging times should also be in the same ballpark.

The blazing-fast 120W charging speeds will be limited to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, with the Pro variant supporting 66W fast charging. It is also unclear if Xiaomi will bundle a 120W power brick with the device or it will have to be purchased separately.

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10 series also supported 66W charging speeds (via XDA), but this feature was inexplicably limited to the Chinese variant; the international models of these phones only supported 33W charging. We will have to wait until the global launch of the Redmi Note 11 series to see if Xiaomi decides to bring this feature outside of China or not.

Other confirmed features of the Redmi Note 11 series include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and JBL-tuned stereo speakers.

It will be impressive to see Xiaomi launch a mid-range smartphone with 120W fast charging support, as such speeds have so far only been found in premium and flagship Android devices. The Redmi Note series has always been a massive success for the company, and if these teasers are anything to go by, the story likely won't be any different this time around.

