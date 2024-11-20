This article was published as part of our ongoing partnership with Supcase.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are almost here and whether you've already bought a new phone or tablet this year or plan to when the deals arrive, you'll want to keep your tech safe with a sturdy case, especially as you plan to take your devices out and about.

Whether you're a Pixel 9 or Galaxy S24 user, there are a lot of cases to choose from, maybe too many. If you're looking for some heavy-duty protection, though, cases from Supcase and i-Blason have always been among our favorites and have at least 15% off site-wide for Black Friday.

Black Friday deals from Supcase

From now until December 1st, all Supcase cases are 15% off with the code DEALS, while clearance items are up to 50% off without a code. If you've got an older device, say a Galaxy S21 Ultra, now is an excellent time to get a shiny new case. Looking at newer devices, which you're more likely to need a new case for, there are plenty of cases to choose from, and these are our favorites.

Supcase UB Pro for Pixel 9 $32 $37 Save $5 The Supcase UB Pro has had a glow up for the Pixel 9 series. The trusty kickstand now doubles as both a handle and a MagSafe/Qi2 compatible magnet, giving the Pixel 9 the functionality Google should've included itself. $32 at Supcase

Supcase UB Pro for Pixel 9 Pro $32 $37 Save $5 The Pixel 9 and 9 Pro share the same excellent Supcase UB Pro case, thanks to the two phones sharing identical dimensions. That means your 9 Pro is safe and sound while gaining compatibility with magnetic accessories. $32 at Supcase

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro for Pixel 9 Pro XL $32 $37 Save $5 The Pixel 9 Pro XL is a big phone that needs big protection and the UB Pro provides just that with port covers, a durable design, a kickstand and ring holder, and MagSafe compatibility. $32 at Supcase

Black Friday deals from i-Blason

Like Supcase, i-Blason is also offering some discounts for Black Friday. You can get 15% off everything on the site with the code BFRIDAY, along with up to 50% off clearance items, just like Supcase. i-Blason cases are a bit more adventurous than Supcase products, taking risks with features and design, like turning the kickstand into a camera protector.

i-Blason Armorbox for Galaxy S24 $26 $30 Save $4 The i-Blason Armorbox takes a unique approach to the Galaxy S24 series. The kickstand now doubles as a camera protector, and the back of the phone now houses a ring of magnets to work with Qi2 and MagSafe. $26 at i-Blason

i-Blason Armorbox for Galaxy S24+ $28 $32 Save $4 The Armorbox has a lot going for it, from a unique design that comes in a host of colors, an innovative camera protector that doubles as a kickstand, and a MagSafe ring that adds compatibility with a plethora of devices. $28 at i-Blason

i-Blason Armorbox for Galaxy S24 Ultra $28 $32 Save $4 The Galaxy S24 Ultra is a big, unwieldy phone. The Armorbox makes it even bigger, but that's a worthwhile sacrifice for the levels of features and durability this case delivers. The only word of caution is the MagSafe ring. The S24 Ultra's S Pen can become unreliable when MagSafe accessories are used, but the case itself won't cause an issue. $28 at i-Blason

Upcoming Cyber Monday deals

On December 2nd, i-Blason and Supcase are both going to introduce some Cyber Monday deals. For i-Blason, you can use the code GET20 for 20% off all purchases, while clearance items are 80% off without any codes. Supcase is running an identical promotion, and its 20% off code is MONDAY20.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are going to be coming thick and fast, so make sure to check out our coverage of all the best deals as they happen.