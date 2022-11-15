Com2su Studio brings the latest Summoners War installment to mobile and PC. If you haven't dipped your feet into a Summoners War game, you're in for a delicious treat if collecting monsters and fighting alongside your pets appeals heavily to your gameplay style. There's a deep gacha system if you plan to collect every monster your meet while exploring colorful environments; just make sure to take a break with the game's autoplay to assist your hardcore Android gaming phone sessions. But even if you never played a gacha game like Summoners War, we've compiled a beginner's guide that introduces the gameplay basics, handy settings, and upgrade systems you'll encounter during your adventures.

Getting started in Summoners War: Chronicles

Create your summoner

You're defaulted to three choices for your summoner, all serving as a baseline for your primary character model in the game. You can customize the appearance slightly, but it won't alter your selected class. We recommend choosing the right summoner based on your class preference, which is summarized below.

Summoner of Guard : Wields his shield and mace to defend his allies by taking control of the frontline.

: Wields his shield and mace to defend his allies by taking control of the frontline. Summoner of Magic : Commands magic with her staff; she excels at offensive magic to take down her foes.

: Commands magic with her staff; she excels at offensive magic to take down her foes. Summoner of Healing: Uses a hammer in battle while empowering her allies with buffs and healing magic.

Battling with summoner and monsters

You'll fight alongside your monster companions, selecting up to three monsters for your team. Tap your skills to cast and swap between your monsters to use their unique skills. Pay attention to the rectangle and lines; it indicates where the skills are projected to land while you're fighting. You'll need to manage your cooldowns, elemental weapons, monsters, and dodging mechanics to make your way through Summoner Wars: Chronicles' battle system.

Tapping on the twin swords icon by your skills turns on auto-battling, enabling your entire team to become AI-controlled. You can turn this off by tapping on the icon (again).

How to soul link with a monster

Soul linking is how you can access your monster's skills. You can manually tap on any skill (as long as you have the magic and cooldown available) your monster's skill to cast. Tap on the monster while on the field to swap to that monster; the other monsters are AI controlled. Be aware changing between your active monsters goes on a cooldown, so you'll need to commit to one monster at a time.

Exploring and auto-mode

After the tutorial, you can enable autoplay once you've gained control of your character. Essentially you can have your character run from objective to objective without any manual input; this is helpful when trying to complete a bunch of small quests before moving on to new chapters.

How to enable and disable autoplay

Tapping on the quest will turn on autoplay, and manually moving your character will disable it.

You can't autoplay through dungeons on your first visit, so we suggest making sure you know the gist of the combat basics and are comfortable moving your character around the map before tackling these dungeons.

Turning off notifications in Summoners War: Chronicles

Unfortunately, as you progress further, your menus become congested with alerts. Thankfully there's an option in-game to help manage the alerts you receive.

Tap on the double two square icon to access your main menu.

Tap on the gear to open up your options.

Scroll down to Alert and toggle on/off your in-game and app notifications. 2 Images Close

Recruiting formidable monsters to your party

Learning the path of the summoner requires strict decision-making on which monsters you'll select to form your team and which deserve the maximum investment during the early stages of your account. So we outline how to recruit monsters, what classification/types are available, and how to set your team.

Adding more monsters to your team

You summon monsters by visiting the Summon Altar. The Summon Altar is the gacha system. Tap on a banner and use Mystical Scrolls, Legendary Scrolls, and Unknown Scrolls for single pulls or 10-pulls. Scrolls are the precious gacha currency, so be aware you won't come across many ways to replenish these resources, which is why we recommend saving up and committing to a single banner.

You can also summon monsters by using monster pieces. However, acquiring pieces requires pulling on the other gacha banners or by other in-game means (rewards), and remember that these pieces are also upgrade materials.

The differences in classes and monster types

Like most top-notch RPGs on Android, your monster companions are classified into types and have classes. Below we outline the types and how it plays into the rock-paper-scissors system.

Fire counters wind

Wind counters water

Water counters fire

Light and darkness oppose each other

The attribute that wins gains a 20 percent damage bonus and 10 percent extra crit rate; countered attributes receive a penalty of losing 10 percent damage, 10 percent crit rate, 15 percent precision, and 25 percent accuracy.

Monster classes

Your monsters are categorized further as Mage, Archer, or Assassin. The monsters' skills help enforce their roles; you'll encounter monsters that possess supportive skills (like Fairy) and others that prefer controlling the frontline (like Yeti) with aggressive damage.

How to change your team

Only three monster slots are available; you can replace monsters by visiting the main menu.

Tap on the double two square.

Tap on Monster . 2 Images Close

. Tap on Composition . Select any filled slot to remove the monster, and then tap on any monster from your list to fill that slot.

. Select any filled slot to remove the monster, and then tap on any monster from your list to fill that slot. Exit the menu once you've completed the changes. 2 Images Close

Upgrading your summoner and monsters

To maintain a formidable team, you must spend resources to level up your skills and monsters. We strongly recommend focusing on your summoner's skills. Your summoner is the backbone of all team compositions, while your monsters are replaceable during the early game.

To upgrade your summoner's skills, open the main menu and tap on Skills > Enhance Skills. You can also enhance your weapons and acquire new skills to improve your PWR (power). PWR is like a skill rating or combat score: the higher the number, the stronger you are.

2 Images

Close

Monsters can also have their skills enhanced, similar to your summoner. But we recommend sticking to only leveling up your monsters until you've acquired higher-tier (4 and 5-star) monsters. You'll eventually evolve and awaken monsters to further grow their PWR rating. The PWR combines the score between your summoner and the monster's PWR.

Taking a break with autoplay

Sometimes it's a bit tiring to grind the game out between story acts, which is why having an autoplay feature present is a welcoming option. Don't burn yourself while completing menial quests to get resources and monster levels; you can play the game manually whenever you're ready. Although this option may be concerning when teaming up with other players, so you may also want to check out other outstanding MMORPGs on Android if you decide this game isn't for you. Of course, we've included the Summoners War: Chronicles widget for everyone that wants to give the game a proper go.