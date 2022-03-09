Substack, the newsletter start-up that took the world by storm, has been around since 2017, offering a platform for writers covering finance, politics, art, travel, and everything in between. After recently reaching one million paid subscribers from its website alone, the company is finally looking to expand into mobile with a dedicated app that makes it easier to find your newsletters.

Substack announced the launch of its first-ever iOS app alongside a waiting list for the soon-to-be-released dedicated Android platform, offering users plenty of benefits. As a reader, you'll get access to all your Substack subscriptions in one place, with a curated Inbox section that makes sure you're always able to read your favorite writers. Plus, there's a Twitter-like discovery section for exploring the app and finding new writers you may not have heard of otherwise.

Meanwhile, if you're a writer, you'll be able to better connect with your readers via the app. Of course, you continue to retain ownership of your content and mailing list, but with the addition of multiple media formats (including podcasts, videos, and newsletters) and instant delivery to readers' inboxes. The company is even touting an additional benefit for creators: an amplification system that boosts existing networks on the platform, making it easier for writers to get new subscribers. According to Substack, readers that are already subscribed are 2.5 times more likely to pay for your content — encouraging news for any fledgling media types.

The company hopes that the app will help make Substack a hub for readers and writers to connect and form deep relationships. It's even calling it a quiet haven for reading, an alternative to mindless games, trivial diversions, or doomscrolling through social media for some short-lived dopamine rush.

