Google has found a way to send you a newsletter without sending you an email or even circulating flyers. And it's all in the effort to improve your vocabulary — there! Got it in the end.

Specifically, you're now able to sign up to learn about a new word every day from Google Search's dictionary knowledge graph. From your phone, just put in a query to define any word — let's just say define:Android — then hit the bell icon at the top-right corner of the box.

Just as with your Google News alerts, you'll see a notification every day telling you about an English word you might not have heard of and what it means. Other languages may be available in the future.

This isn't the first nifty little treat Google has implemented into its search engine this month — check out its guitar tuner!

