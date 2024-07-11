Summary Be aware: 76% of websites and apps use sneaky tactics to get you to subscribe.

Dark patterns like sneaking, nagging, and forced action are common strategies.

Subscription services are making it harder for consumers to know what they're signing up for.

There’s no question that for-profit companies, websites and apps will utilize as many tactics in the book as they can to get users to sign up for their subscription services and, ultimately, give them money. Those tactics can range from fairly passive on-site notifications to sneaky, difficult-to-cancel free trials that require credit card information off the bat or are needlessly expensive. That’s not surprising, but what might be eyebrow-raising is how many sites truly do utilize these manipulative practices. The majority of them do, according to the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Together with the International Consumer Protection and Enforcement Network (ICPEN) and Global Privacy Enforcement Network (GPEN), the FTC published a report that focused on a review of selected websites and apps that sell subscription services and products and the manipulative practices they use (via TechCrunch). Officials from 27 authorities in 26 countries participated in the study of 642 websites and apps, and in total, they found that nearly 76% of the subjects utilized what the FTC calls “dark patterns” to persuade people into buying what they sell. These “dark patterns” are broad and widely encompassing. The most common tactic used is what the FTC calls “sneaking practices,” which involves “hiding or delaying the disclosure of information that might affect a consumer’s purchase decision.” This is the second such FTC report on the topic, the first of which was published in a 48-page report in September 2022.

Sneaky practices and how to find them

Subscription prices and products in general are on the rise, so it’s important to know just how sneaky these companies’ practices are to combat them. The FTC report named the aforementioned “sneaking” as one of many ways websites try to make it harder for users to know exactly what they’re getting into. The other tactics are obstruction, nagging, forced action, social proof, push notifications, and interface interference.

While we do think that there are great subscription options out there to suit all of our needs, especially when it comes to streaming services, we’d be lying to say that even the best subscription and e-commerce sites don’t actively attempt to make it more difficult to take control of our wallets. With the increasing push for AI to be a part of subscription plans like with YouTube Premium and Google One, unless government agencies like the FTC intervene, these “dark patterns” might increase in efficiency and success.