Google Street View is celebrating its 15th anniversary this week, which means new features. The company has unveiled news that Android and iOS devices will allow you to look back over previous Street View data to see what a location used to look like. It's called Historical Street View, and it uses Google's wealth of 360-degree photos that it has built up over the last 15 years to give you a glimpse of the recent past.

Historical Street View has been an option in the desktop version of Google Maps for a while now, but this is the first time you've been able to access it from mobile devices. Google says the data goes all the way back to the service's launch in 2007, but not every area will have relevant data. It'll depend on your location to determine how far you can travel back, if at all.

I haven't yet been able to get this new feature working within Google Maps on Android, but the company says it'll be rolling out now to Android and iOS devices. You'll find a button called "See more dates" that opens up a list of all the older locations to access the feature. You'll then be able to pick particular snapshots of the past to explore.

Another new addition is Street View Studio which allows you to upload your own 360-degree images in bulk. You'll then be able to preview these images before publication to make sure you're happy with them. Google provides notifications for when an image is uploaded through this tool.

Google also intends to expand Street View even further worldwide with a new customizable and portable camera that the company is testing. The company says the new camera is roughly the size of a house cat and weighs less than 15 pounds. The aim is that Google can take this to locations where its traditional Street View cars can't travel to. That means it can capture harder-to-reach locations. It'll also allow the company to attach the camera atop any vehicle it likes without shipping an entire Google Street View car to a location.

More minor updates to Street View include a new outfit for Pegman – the little guy you drop to activate the service – where he's wearing a birthday hat. This is only available on the desktop service. Plus, you'll find the Street View car is an option for your navigation icon when you're driving. It's unclear if this will remain a permanent option or if this last feature has a shelf life.

