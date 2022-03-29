Streets of Rage 4 is styled after the classic Streets of Rage games originally developed and published by Sega on the Sega Genesis. Twenty-five years after Streets of Rage 3, a direct sequel was released by Dotemu after reaching a licensing agreement with Sega. This game is known as Streets of Rage 4, and it's thankfully a fantastic followup, so much so that the game has seen tons of success across consoles and PC. Well, as of this morning, Dotemu, Lizardcube, and Guard Crush Games have announced that Playdigious will be bringing Streets of Rage 4 to Android and iOS this year.

The Streets of Rage 4 mobile reveal date trailer above offers a solid glimpse of the game in action. As you can see, this is indeed a Street of Rage game, but of course, it's sporting modern art (though there is an option to utilize classic graphics (for an old-school look). Since this is a game designed for consoles, some changes are necessary for mobile play, such as a new mobile UI for touchscreens. Controllers will be supported, which is great news (the game is pretty challenging). However, the multiplayer mode will not be available upon release and will instead arrive sometime later in a free update.

Streets of Rage 4 retails for $24.99 on PC and consoles, though it's still unknown how the mobile version will be monetized. Seeing that it will be a Playdigious release, I'd expect some sort of premium pricing structure that's lower than consoles, whether that's an upfront price or an unlock through an in-app purchase.

All in all, it's definitely a welcome surprise to learn Streets of Rage 4 is coming to mobile, especially when it's packing controller support. The game plays great on the Nintendo Switch, so I'd expect similar performance on mobile, and as long as the pricing is fair (and I see no reason why it wouldn't be), then Streets of Rage 4 will surely land as a worthy release. So if you're eager to get your hands on one of the best modern beat 'em ups, feel free to pre-register through the Play Store widget below to receive a notification upon release.

