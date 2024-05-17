Comcast-owned Xfinity offers services like internet, cable TV, and wireless connectivity. It’s also a major mobile virtual network operator (MVNO). Xfinity TV lets you view movies and shows on your TV. You can also watch content on your Android phone or tablet with the Xfinity Stream app.
While popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Discovery+, Max, and Hulu require you to pay a subscription fee, Xfinity offers other apps for free. Here are all the streaming apps you can access for free with Xfinity, so you can watch on-demand content and live TV at no cost.
Prerequisites for using free apps on Xfinity
With Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex, you can view streaming and on-demand content on your TV with a voice command. It’s worth noting that using streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hulu that require the internet will count against your Xfinity Internet data usage. You can identify such apps by looking for an Internet badge under the menu tile.
Here’s what you’ll need to use the free apps:
- An Xfinity Internet service.
- A compatible X1 TV Box with Xfinity TV service or Xumo Stream Box/streaming TV Box with Xfinity Flex service.
Here’s how to access an app on Xfinity:
- Press the Xfinity button on the Voice Remote.
- Choose Apps.
-
Select any app you want and press OK or the center of the directional pad.
Source: Xfinity
The service may not work with RNG150s, XG1v1s, Samsung XG2v2s, Pace Xi3s, and Xi5s.
Free streaming apps with Xfinity
It’s worth noting that the apps listed below are subject to change. We’ll keep updating the list periodically.
Movies, TV, and entertainment apps
Enjoy an extensive collection of free movies, TV shows, and documentaries in various genres and languages.
- Action Movies & TV by Fawesome.tv
- AfroLandTV
- Alex Meyers
- America's Funniest Home Videos (AFV)
- AFV (America’s Funniest Home Videos) Animals
- AFV (America’s Funniest Home Videos) Kids
- AsianCrush
- Black Cinema by Fawesome
- Bollywood Classic Music
- BYUtv
- Canela.TV
- Cinehouse
- Crackle
- Dark Matter TV
- Drama Movies & TV by Fawesome
- Electric NOW
- Facts Verse
- FailArmy
- Family Movies & TV by Fawesome
- The Famous Films App
- Fawesome.TV
- FilmRise
- FilmRise British TV
- FilmRise Documentary
- FilmRise Mysteries
- FilmRise True Crime
- FilmRise Western
- Freevee (formerly known as the IMDb TV app)
- Futuristic Hub
- Hipstr
- Horror Movies & TV by Fawesome
- iComedy.tv
- Kino Cult
- LGBTQ Movies & TV by Fawesome
- Life of Luxury
- Maverick Free Black Cinema
- Midnight Pulp
- MitúTV
- People Are Awesome
- Pluto TV
- Pranks Network Nonstop
- RetroCrush
- Sci-fi Movies & TV by Fawesome
- Shemaroo
- Spanish Movies & TV by Fawesome
- TCT Television Network
- Thriller Movies & TV by Fawesome
- Tubi
- Vudu
- WatchFreeActionThrillerFlix
- WatchFreeFlix
- WatchFreeForeignFlix
- WatchFreeHorrorFlix
- Wedotv
- Xumo Play
- YouTube
- Zone-ify
Sports and fitness apps
Get access to on-demand content related to sports and fitness. You can also watch videos on mental health, diet, mindfulness, and exercise techniques.
- eFit30
- ESPN
- Fishing TV
- FitYou.tv
- GymRa
- Health at Home
- Pilates
Home, garden, food, and travel apps
Learn new recipes, gardening techniques, organizing tips, and design theory. You’ll also get access to instructional videos for hobbies like embroidery, crocheting, and all sorts of DIY projects.
- At Home With Nikki
- Barry Lewis
- BRB Travel and Food
- Clutterbug
- CraftSmart
- DIY Home
- Garden TV
- GoTraveler
- Hungry
- iFood.tv
- King of Random
- Motorsport.tv
- Motorvision TV
- Rebecca Zamolo
- Tastemade
- TripSmart.tv
- Tucker Budzyn
- WildEarth
Kids learning and entertainment apps
Xfinity provides free access to child-friendly content that is educational and entertaining. It has an extensive collection of some of the most popular shows and movies for kids.
- Adventure 2 Learning
- Blippi
- BusyBee TV
- Care Bears
- CoComelon
- FilmRise Kids
- Fortnite Grand Battle
- Fun at Home
- Goo Goo Colors
- HappyKids.tv
- Hatchimals
- Kabillion
- Kartoon Channel!
- Kidoodle TV
- Kin Tin
- Lego Channel
- Lego Friends
- Little Baby Bum
- LOL Surprise
- Minecraft Videos
- Mother Goose Club
- Ninja Kidz
- Oddbods & FRIENDS
- Om Nom Stories
- PAW Patrol
- PBS KIDS (Xfinity Flex only)
- Roblox Videos
- Ryan’s Toy Reviews
- Super Simple Songs
- Talking Tom and Friends
- Tankee
- TheEngineeringFamily
- Toon Goggles
- Toon-A-Vision
- Treehouse Direct
- YouTube Kids
- ZZ Kids TV
Gaming content
Xfinity has a vast collection of free shows that revolve around video games, including tutorials, gameplay, tips, highlights, and creative challenges. You’ll also find content from popular gamers.
- A Musty Cow
- Animation Time
- Ant
- Best of Among Us
- Best of Fortnite by PlayWorks
- Best of Gaming Animation by PlayWorks
- Best of Minecraft by PlayWorks
- Best of Roblox by PlayWorks
- Best of Rocket League by PlayWorks
- Bricks ‘O’ Brian
- Camping Rusher
- DanTDM
- Daylin's Funhouse
- Ethan Gamer
- Funhouse Family
- FRU
- GENSMAK!
- iJevin
- Inside the Game
- Jelle’s Marble Runs
- Kwebbelkop
- Lethamyr
- Minecraft FNAF
- Orange Animations
- SKWAD
- SSundee
- ThnxCya
Music
Relax to the sounds of your favorite artists and podcasts. You can also listen to radio stations, music channels, and original content. You’ll find music videos too.
- Audacy (formerly Radio.com)
- Dance TV
- iHeartRadio
- Music Choice (X1 only)
- myTuner Radio
- Pandora
- Radioline
- Spotify
- Vevo
- XITE
- ZUT.tv
News and technology
Watch live broadcasts, news, sports bulletins, and talk shows for free. You can also access streaming content related to history, science, and technology.
- AccuWeather NOW
- Bloomberg TV
- Cheddar News
- Cold Fusion
- FOX News
- France24
- The Young Turks
- NBC News (Flex only)
- Sky News (Flex only)
Miscellaneous apps
- Brew Stew
- Comedy by PlayWorks
- Family Fizz
- Gregory Brothers
- HSN/QVC
- HSN Shop By Remote
- Local Now
- Loupe Art
- Marko Terzo
- Matthew Santoro
- The Pet Collective
- PlayWorks App
- Plex
- Sam Chui App
- Spy Ninjas by Chad & Vy
- Storybooth
- Thoughty2
- WaterBear
- Zo Zo Zombie
Take advantage of free streaming apps
As popular streaming services get more expensive, keeping up with monthly subscriptions becomes difficult. Xfinity has a robust collection of free streaming apps, so you don’t have to spend more. However, if the selection of movies and TV shows is not to your taste, we have compiled a list of the best free movie streaming sites. Although they might not fully replace Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video, they’re decent alternatives. If certain movies or TV shows aren’t available in your region, use a VPN to bypass restrictions and protect your identity.