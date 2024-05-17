Comcast-owned Xfinity offers services like internet, cable TV, and wireless connectivity. It’s also a major mobile virtual network operator (MVNO). Xfinity TV lets you view movies and shows on your TV. You can also watch content on your Android phone or tablet with the Xfinity Stream app.

While popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Discovery+, Max, and Hulu require you to pay a subscription fee, Xfinity offers other apps for free. Here are all the streaming apps you can access for free with Xfinity, so you can watch on-demand content and live TV at no cost.

Prerequisites for using free apps on Xfinity

With Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex, you can view streaming and on-demand content on your TV with a voice command. It’s worth noting that using streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hulu that require the internet will count against your Xfinity Internet data usage. You can identify such apps by looking for an Internet badge under the menu tile.

Here’s what you’ll need to use the free apps:

An Xfinity Internet service.

A compatible X1 TV Box with Xfinity TV service or Xumo Stream Box/streaming TV Box with Xfinity Flex service.

Here’s how to access an app on Xfinity:

Press the Xfinity button on the Voice Remote. Choose Apps. Select any app you want and press OK or the center of the directional pad. Source: Xfinity

The service may not work with RNG150s, XG1v1s, Samsung XG2v2s, Pace Xi3s, and Xi5s.

Free streaming apps with Xfinity

It’s worth noting that the apps listed below are subject to change. We’ll keep updating the list periodically.

Movies, TV, and entertainment apps

Enjoy an extensive collection of free movies, TV shows, and documentaries in various genres and languages.

Action Movies & TV by Fawesome.tv

AfroLandTV

Alex Meyers

America's Funniest Home Videos (AFV)

AFV (America’s Funniest Home Videos) Animals

AFV (America’s Funniest Home Videos) Kids

AsianCrush

Black Cinema by Fawesome

Bollywood Classic Music

BYUtv

Canela.TV

Cinehouse

Crackle

Dark Matter TV

Drama Movies & TV by Fawesome

Electric NOW

Facts Verse

FailArmy

Family Movies & TV by Fawesome

The Famous Films App

Fawesome.TV

FilmRise

FilmRise British TV

FilmRise Documentary

FilmRise Mysteries

FilmRise True Crime

FilmRise Western

Freevee (formerly known as the IMDb TV app)

Futuristic Hub

Hipstr

Horror Movies & TV by Fawesome

iComedy.tv

Kino Cult

LGBTQ Movies & TV by Fawesome

Life of Luxury

Maverick Free Black Cinema

Midnight Pulp

MitúTV

People Are Awesome

Pluto TV

Pranks Network Nonstop

RetroCrush

Sci-fi Movies & TV by Fawesome

Shemaroo

Spanish Movies & TV by Fawesome

TCT Television Network

Thriller Movies & TV by Fawesome

Tubi

Vudu

WatchFreeActionThrillerFlix

WatchFreeFlix

WatchFreeForeignFlix

WatchFreeHorrorFlix

Wedotv

Xumo Play

YouTube

Zone-ify

Sports and fitness apps

Get access to on-demand content related to sports and fitness. You can also watch videos on mental health, diet, mindfulness, and exercise techniques.

eFit30

ESPN

Fishing TV

FitYou.tv

GymRa

Health at Home

Pilates

Home, garden, food, and travel apps

Learn new recipes, gardening techniques, organizing tips, and design theory. You’ll also get access to instructional videos for hobbies like embroidery, crocheting, and all sorts of DIY projects.

At Home With Nikki

Barry Lewis

BRB Travel and Food

Clutterbug

CraftSmart

DIY Home

Garden TV

GoTraveler

Hungry

iFood.tv

King of Random

Motorsport.tv

Motorvision TV

Rebecca Zamolo

Tastemade

TripSmart.tv

Tucker Budzyn

WildEarth

Kids learning and entertainment apps

Xfinity provides free access to child-friendly content that is educational and entertaining. It has an extensive collection of some of the most popular shows and movies for kids.

Adventure 2 Learning

Blippi

BusyBee TV

Care Bears

CoComelon

FilmRise Kids

Fortnite Grand Battle

Fun at Home

Goo Goo Colors

HappyKids.tv

Hatchimals

Kabillion

Kartoon Channel!

Kidoodle TV

Kin Tin

Lego Channel

Lego Friends

Little Baby Bum

LOL Surprise

Minecraft Videos

Mother Goose Club

Ninja Kidz

Oddbods & FRIENDS

Om Nom Stories

PAW Patrol

PBS KIDS (Xfinity Flex only)

Roblox Videos

Ryan’s Toy Reviews

Super Simple Songs

Talking Tom and Friends

Tankee

TheEngineeringFamily

Toon Goggles

Toon-A-Vision

Treehouse Direct

YouTube Kids

ZZ Kids TV

Gaming content

Xfinity has a vast collection of free shows that revolve around video games, including tutorials, gameplay, tips, highlights, and creative challenges. You’ll also find content from popular gamers.

A Musty Cow

Animation Time

Ant

Best of Among Us

Best of Fortnite by PlayWorks

Best of Gaming Animation by PlayWorks

Best of Minecraft by PlayWorks

Best of Roblox by PlayWorks

Best of Rocket League by PlayWorks

Bricks ‘O’ Brian

Camping Rusher

DanTDM

Daylin's Funhouse

Ethan Gamer

Funhouse Family

FRU

GENSMAK!

iJevin

Inside the Game

Jelle’s Marble Runs

Kwebbelkop

Lethamyr

Minecraft FNAF

Orange Animations

SKWAD

SSundee

ThnxCya

Music

Relax to the sounds of your favorite artists and podcasts. You can also listen to radio stations, music channels, and original content. You’ll find music videos too.

Audacy (formerly Radio.com)

Dance TV

iHeartRadio

Music Choice (X1 only)

myTuner Radio

Pandora

Radioline

Spotify

Vevo

XITE

ZUT.tv

News and technology

Watch live broadcasts, news, sports bulletins, and talk shows for free. You can also access streaming content related to history, science, and technology.

AccuWeather NOW

Bloomberg TV

Cheddar News

Cold Fusion

FOX News

France24

The Young Turks

NBC News (Flex only)

Sky News (Flex only)

Miscellaneous apps

Brew Stew

Comedy by PlayWorks

Family Fizz

Gregory Brothers

HSN/QVC

HSN Shop By Remote

Local Now

Loupe Art

Marko Terzo

Matthew Santoro

The Pet Collective

PlayWorks App

Plex

Sam Chui App

Spy Ninjas by Chad & Vy

Storybooth

Thoughty2

WaterBear

Zo Zo Zombie

Take advantage of free streaming apps

As popular streaming services get more expensive, keeping up with monthly subscriptions becomes difficult. Xfinity has a robust collection of free streaming apps, so you don’t have to spend more. However, if the selection of movies and TV shows is not to your taste, we have compiled a list of the best free movie streaming sites. Although they might not fully replace Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video, they’re decent alternatives. If certain movies or TV shows aren’t available in your region, use a VPN to bypass restrictions and protect your identity.