The Xfinity Stream app lets you watch video content on your mobile phone, tablet, and favorite TV streamers. It offers several benefits, including cost savings by avoiding additional cable box rentals. The app is user-friendly, provides comparable picture quality to traditional boxes, and allows offline viewing of downloaded content. It's handy for when you travel or have limited internet access.

You need Xfinity cable television subscription to use the app. After downloading it and logging in with your account, you can watch live shows, access a huge library of on-demand content, and manage your DVR recordings. Features may vary depending on your plan and device. Here's how to use Xfinity Stream for better entertainment access on your streaming device.

Some devices, such as Apple TV, can't play NOW TV content via Xfinity Stream. Switch to a supported device to view content from the service. Also, Xfinity Stream supports many devices and features, including smart TVs and Apple AirPlay. This article focuses on streaming services for those who don't have an Xfinity box but have streaming devices with an Xfinity subscription.

1 Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire TV devices stream movies, TV shows, and other content from the internet to your TV. You can get them in several styles, with some looking like flash drives that plug into your TV's HDMI port. Others are set-top boxes or tablets. Most Fire TV devices support Xfinity Stream and require version 8.6 of the app. Additionally, your device must run Fire OS 6 or a later version.

You'll also need an Amazon account linked to your Fire TV and the Xfinity Stream app downloaded from the Amazon Appstore. It's free, but you must have an active Xfinity TV or internet subscription to access the content. After downloading it, sign in with your Xfinity ID to activate it. Streaming in-home doesn't affect your internet data usage. But streaming outside incurs data charges.

2 Apple TV

Apple's square-shaped streaming device supports Xfinity Stream. You can only watch programs if they are on channels included in your subscription package. For example, if you want to watch shows from HBO Max, HBO Max must be part of your channel lineup. Also, you cannot use the app to watch pay-per-view events like soccer matches, live music concerts, or stand-up comedy specials.

When you download the app, you'll see a code. Enter the code into a browser on your phone or another device to sign in to your account. Then, use Xfinity Stream to watch anything from your Xfinity service on your TV. It supports the Apple TV 4K (both the 1st and 2nd generation) and the Apple TV HD models. Regardless, your Apple TV must run tvOS 15 or later.

3 Roku

Roku makes it easy to stream your favorite shows and movies. You use a TV with Roku built-in or a Roku player with any TV. Connect it to your TV and the internet, create a Roku account, and activate it. Roku devices are affordable with no extra monthly fees but require a subscription for premium content. The Xfinity Stream app works on various Roku TVs and streaming media players, including Roku Ultra, Express, Premiere, Streaming Stick, Soundbar, and Streambar models.

You can search for and browse TV shows and movies, control live TV and On Demand playback, and manage recordings. You can also adjust settings for language, parental controls, and accessibility. If you sign out of the app, your device is deactivated, requiring reactivation and acceptance of the Terms of Activation the next time you log in. The device must run OS 9.2 or later. If it's eligible, the app appears on the Roku Channel Store.

You may need to set up a primary account if you have multiple linked Xfinity accounts.

4 Xumo Stream Box from Xfinity

The Xumo Stream Box is owned by Xumo, a company that is part of Comcast, and is a replacement for Xfinity Flex. Flex was a streaming box for Comcast's Internet-only customers, offering access to streaming services and free channels. Xfinity Stream is preloaded on it, so you can use it right away to access content without extra steps. Combined with the Xumo Play app, you'll access over 300 free channels.

You can use its XR100 Voice Remote to search for content by speaking. For instance, to find a movie or show, press the voice button on the remote and say, "Find House of the Dragon." The box shows you where you can watch it. Create profiles for family members so that each person in your household gets personalized recommendations.

5 Chromecast

Google's Chromecast mirrors content from your phone, tablet, or computer to your TV through your home Wi-Fi network. It connects via HDMI and lets you control what plays on your TV. Unlike other streaming devices, you send or cast videos from Xfinity.com to your Chromecast device rather than stream them directly.

You'll use the Casting button on the web portal or mobile app and ensure the Chromecast and your phone are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Chromecast 4th gen and Chromecast Ultra work best. Older models might not perform well. When you use Xfinity TV (X1 or non-X1) on the Stream app, you can cast five devices simultaneously, but only three can be outside your home network. If you use Xfinity Instant TV, you can cast content onto two devices simultaneously.

Get the most of your Xfinity cable subscription without a monthly box rental

The Xfinity Stream app provides an easy and functional way to manage your shows on a modern interface. But it isn't available on Android TV, Windows tablets, and Apple Watch, among other platforms. You can't stream Xfinity TV programs outside the USA, but you can watch downloaded content offline anywhere. Your best options are to switch to a compatible device or use an alternative app or service to view online content if you face those limitations. There are several free streaming apps to try on Xfinity and outside it.