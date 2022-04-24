The NBA playoffs wrap up in May 2023, but fans are already excited for the NBA Finals. If you want to avoid crowds, you'll want to stay home and tune in with one of the best and most reliable streaming devices.

You may plan to use the same streaming service you use for watching other content. While these services are great for streaming movies and TV, you may want to look elsewhere for streaming the NBA Finals for cheaper.

When are the NBA Finals?

The 2023 NBA Finals begin on June 1 at 8:30 p.m. EST. The NBA Finals will run until Game 7 on June 18, if needed. All games start at 8:30 p.m. except for Game 2 and Game 7, which start at 8 p.m. Keep that in mind because you won't want to miss a second of the action that day, let alone an hour! We listed the dates and start times for each game below.

Game 1 June 1 at 8:30 p.m. EST Game 2 June 4 at 8 p.m. EST Game 3 June 7 at 8:30 p.m. EST Game 4 June 9 at 8:30 p.m. EST Game 5 June 12 at 8:30 p.m. EST Game 6 June 15 at 8:30 p.m. EST Game 7 June 18 at 8 p.m. EST

Can I stream the NBA Finals for free?

The short and quick answer is yes, but it's probably not the solution you wanted to hear. You can stream the 2023 NBA Finals for free via the ABC app. However, you must be an active subscriber to a cable company that offers the network. That's the catch here. Since you'll be watching the game on the big screen via the paid ABC network, this defeats the purpose of free streaming. Still, it's a great option to use as a secondary source on a phone, tablet, or smart TV.

There's another loophole. Many popular streaming services offer free trials that you can use to watch the NBA Finals for free. You may need to switch services halfway through, but it's a great way of watching the tournament for free.

What streaming services will have the NBA Finals?

Almost every streaming platform will broadcast the finals, but each has its benefits. That said, you should keep the following in mind: Blackout rules apply for these services. Expect local blackouts across the board. Some apps will have local ABC affiliates for the game, while others rely on ESPN simulcasts or livestreaming. If the service doesn't include a local ABC affiliate, there's a good chance any nationally broadcast games will be subject to live blackout rules.

Many options listed below are expensive if you're only interested in streaming the 2023 NBA Finals. We recommend you lean heavily on the free trial offers and plan your purchase dates accordingly. Many expensive streaming plans aren't attractive for cord-cutters without these free trials. So unless you're a subscriber to one of these choices, you likely shouldn't opt into the costly options.

ABC Live

ABC will continue to be the official TV network to host and stream the NBA Finals in 2023, just as they've done in previous years. You can stream the finals on all your devices if you have a cable provider with the ABC network. Go to the ABC website during the finals, click the Live option, and enter your cable provider account credentials. Once you sign in, you can stream the finals from there.

League Pass + NBA TV

7-day free trial for Amazon Prime members

$19.99 per month

The official League Pass + NBA TV subscription is an excellent way to stream the 2023 NBA Finals online. If you live in the U.S. or Canada, live blackouts apply for local and nationally televised games. If you're only interested in a handful of games, the 7-day free League Pass trial for Amazon Prime members is the way to go (provided you cancel within seven days). Otherwise, you'll shell out $19.99 for a one-month subscription to see the finals on all your devices.

Hulu + Live TV

7-day free trial

$69.99 per month

Yet another expensive choice when tuning into the 2023 NBA Finals, Hulu + Live TV has everything you need for game day. With access to key networks such as ABC, ESPN, and TNT, you won't miss a second of the action. The 7-day free trial for new customers is always a safe bet as a way to watch some of the games for free.

YouTube TV

14-day free trial

$72.99 per month

At $72.99 a month, YouTube TV is an expensive option if you're only tuning in to watch the games. You can access the main sports channels, such as ABC, TNT, and ESPN. You could theoretically take that 14-day free trial offer and watch the finals from beginning to end; it all depends. If all seven games don't need to be played to determine the new champions, this option could be a solid choice for new users trying out YouTube TV.

fuboTV

7-day free trial

$74.99 a month

One of the more popular choices for streaming live sports, fuboTV has a lot to offer if you're a sports fan looking to get the most out of your favorite games. When it comes to streaming the 2023 NBA Finals, this is another expensive option. However, it offers a 7-day free trial. If you time your trial right, you could watch a few key finals games for free.

Sling TV

3-day free trial

Starts at $35 per month

Sling TV offers various packages for your sports needs, but only if you're looking for a particular set of events that won't last an entire month. With that in mind, your best bet to watch the 2023 NBA Finals is to go with the Orange plan. This gives you access to ESPN, TBS, and the ABC simulcast via ESPN3. If you're a new customer, you can create a new account and select the Orange plan to get their 50% off deal for your first month, which comes to a new total of $17.50.

DirectTV Stream

7-day free trial

$74.99 per month

At $74.99 a month, DirecTV Stream's 7-day free trial is probably your best bet if you want to watch only the finals. DirecTV Stream's least expensive package has your local or regional ABC affiliate along with TBS and several ESPN channels.

Watch the 2023 NBA Finals at the lowest price you can

These streaming services mean you have plenty of options for watching the 2023 NBA Finals. However, you may want to pick a streaming service that'll give you great value beyond watching basketball games.