Strava has become one of the biggest apps in running by combining robust fitness tracking with social media. You can check up on your friend's latest run or marvel at the training habits of Olympic athletes while getting insights about your fitness. However, many of the best features are locked behind the cost of a subscription. Everyone can use Strava, regardless of which fitness tracker you own or whether you use iOS or Android.

You can't be everything to everyone. Strava recently rankled more than a few power users by locking down user data, restricting third-party app access to their API, and breaking the functionality of other niche fitness apps. Even if that didn't affect you, it's not the only reason to consider closing your Strava account. It might not be the best app for your running goals. There are a ton of choices, no matter your goals or experience.

4 First-party fitness tracker apps

For when you need to be anti-social for a while

One of the main draws of Strava is seeing others' workouts and posting your workouts for others to see. That makes for fun competition between friends and a great way for friends and family to hold each other accountable. However, the social media feed can just as easily become counter-productive. You can get bogged down or have privacy concerns about your running routes being made public. If you're looking for an app that doesn't center on social media, look no further than your phone or smartwatch.

If you want a simple app that tracks basic fitness metrics and keeps you accountable for daily goals, Google Fit and Samsung Health track individual runs, daily steps taken, and calories burned. But, with a little more input, both shine as holistic health apps, tracking sleep, menstrual cycle, and nutrition. They're great for tracking daily habits and prompting you to make healthy lifestyle changes. You can also link up with friends and family, but it's not a core focus of either experience.

If you have a Fitbit tracker, use the Fitbit app to find training plans, although those come with the cost of a subscription. If you're starting to explore advanced metrics in your training, trackers from companies like Garmin or Coros have companion apps that provide stats like VO2 max. These can give you a sense of your aerobic fitness and how ready you might be for a given race distance or goal finishing time.

While many of those advanced metrics are approximations, they tend to be close to measured values and consistent enough to give you a sense of improvement over time. You can also get suggested workouts based on your goals and progress without an additional subscription cost, which is a huge draw (especially when you've already dropped some serious coin on one of their trackers).