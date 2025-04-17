Summary Strava has announced its plans to acquire Runna.

Runna uses AI to provide users with customized plans to improve their runs.

Runna also has a community feature like Strava.

Strava is considered by many to be one of the best fitness apps on the market. Not only do you get a feature-packed app that allows you to track your physical activities, but it also provides an element of fun and community, with the ability to share activities and progress with other Strava users.

And while it built up its following by allowing third-party apps to get in on the fun,