One of the best controllers on Android has just gotten a little better. The SteelSeries Stratus Duo is our Editor's Choice here at AP, and SteelSeries has just updated the Stratus Duo, now called the Stratus+, and just like its predecessor, the Stratus+ is part of the GeForce Now Recommended program, so says Nvidia in its weekly GFN Thursday announcement. While much hasn't changed between the Stratus Duo and the Stratus+, gamers can expect the phone clip to now ship in the box (it used to be a separate purchase), with a fresh redesign to the clip that makes it easier to attach to the controller and smartphone.

GFN Thursday Project Zomboid steelseries annoucnement

Today's GFN Thursday, so that means it's time for Nvidia to hit us with a fresh list of games coming to the GeForce Now platform, but of course, the star of the show today is the fact the new SteelSeries Startus+ controller is part of the GeForce Now Recommended program, now available on the SteelSeries store. But that doesn't mean the six new titles dropping on GeForce Now this week should be ignored, especially with the Project Zomboid and the latest Story of Seasons farming sim on the list.

​​​​​So there it is. Not only are six fresh games coming to GeForce Now, but there's also a new controller on the market that passes muster for low latency gameplay on the popular game streaming service. Seeing that the previous Stratus Duo controller from SteelSeries is a banger, there's no doubt the brand-new Stratus+ is a competent replacement.

