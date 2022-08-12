The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 might not be the latest Wear OS smartwatch on the block, but it is still among the best Android smartwatches you can buy. Its successor—the Galaxy Watch 5—packs some notable upgrades like better battery life and a more durable Sapphire crystal glass. These improvements will cost you though, with prices for Samsung's newest smartwatch starting from $280. If you are not willing to spend that much, you can grab the Galaxy Watch 4 for $170 on Amazon—down from its $250 retail price and translating into a sweet $80 saving for you. The LTE model is also discounted by $100.

The Galaxy Watch 4 packs the same health sensors as the Watch 5, so it can track your SpO2 levels, heart rate, ECG, sleep patterns, body composition, etc. Unlike other Wear OS 2 smartwatches, the One UI Watch-based Wear OS 3 offers a notably superior experience. And with the upcoming One UI Watch 4.5 update, the wearable will gain several new watch faces, dual-SIM support, swipe to type on the QWERTY keyboard, and other usability enhancements.

Battery life is going to be a concern with the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4, but if you are not a heavy user and don't use Always-on Display, it should last a day of use. If you have big wrists, you can go for the 44mm Galaxy Watch 4, which is also discounted by $80. The larger casing means there's a beefier cell, translating into longer battery life.

The watch has dropped to an even lower price of $150 during Prime Day. But this is still a good deal you should not miss out on, especially since Samsung has discontinued them now.

If you want the LTE variants, they are currently down by $100. With cellular connectivity, you can use the Galaxy Watch 4 to track your workouts or call your family and friends, even when the watch is not connected to your phone.

Thanks to the discount, you can get the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 with LTE for $200 instead of $300. The bigger 44mm model with LTE connectivity also sees a similar $100 price drop, which brings its price down to $230.

Given that Samsung has discontinued the regular Galaxy Watch 4, these deals are unlikely to last long. So, make sure to pull the trigger on the model you like as soon as possible.