Android support is popular enough to be found in all sorts of different places, and we aren't just talking about your favored Samsung watches. Android can be utilized in many different ways, even by connecting to or even running on appliances that can range from interesting to extremely odd, especially ones based on things we all use every day. These products range from cool to completely absurd; nobody was expecting to run Angry Birds on their toaster, after all.

We've shared our favorite wonderfully weird devices that work with and run Android below, so read on for some crazy Android electronics that will make you double-take.

1 Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator

Keep your food chill with a side helping of Android

Samsung Family Hub Color Silver Type Refrigerator Quantity 1 Size 35.75" x 70" x 31.75" Programs Android Manufacturer Samsung Weight 315 lbs $2600 at Samsung

These days, you can’t turn around without the latest products getting smart upgrades, the process of adding technological enhancements to sedentary appliances for the sake of automation and interaction with said devices. The Samsung Family Hub Refridgerator is a fully integrated refrigerator with a lot of smart features, all because it runs Android. The Family Hub functions as a regular refrigerator that also allows for voice activation, food monitoring, grocery advice, and recipe suggestions, which are legitimately cool features.

Close

The latest models give users access to a spacious and efficient place to keep food items chilled while sporting a touch interface panel on the front of the main door, displaying an interface you would find on an Android tablet. In addition to providing the usual apps for telling the date and setting alarms, Android fridges have also been instrumental in the advent of fridge gaming. You read that right; fridge gaming is now not only possible but widely enjoyed.

2 XREAL Air AR Glasses

Peer into augmented reality with these smart glasses

Xreal Air AR Glasses The xReal Air AR smart glasses offer a full AR suite as well as a stylish frame for smart device users to take advantage of. The integrated virtual display allows you to project your games, movies, and more onto a massive virtual screen wherever you are. Weight 79g Sunglasses? No Connective Technology Yes Functions Smart Glasses Brand XREAL Speakers Yes Dimensions 7.5 x 4.1 x 3.7 inches Resolution HD Connectivity USB-C DP Sensors Yes Included accessory None $300 at Amazon

After the failure of Google Glass back in 2015, the future of smart glasses didn't look too bright. The idea sounds really cool on paper: a pair of stylish tinted glasses that project virtual screens for TV and gaming purposes. It's the kind of super spy device that a lot of us dreamed of, and I'm happy to say that it has been more or less realized, thanks to technological advances and, more importantly, strides towards making smart glasses that don't look ridiculous.

Close

The Xreal Air AR Glasses, AP's favorites for best overall Smart glasses device, can be connected to the user's Android phone via a USB-C cable. From there, the phone screen will be projected in front of the user's eyes while they wear the glasses, whether on the go or sitting at home. There's a huge variety of smart glasses to browse beyond what Xreal offers, with each specializing in different aspects, from gaming utility to looking the most stylish.

3 Samsung AddWash Washer Dryer

Clean your clothes from the comfort of your phone

Samsung AddWash washer dryer Color Grey Type Washer Dryer Quantity 1 Brand Samsung Size 600 x 850 x 600 mm Programs Android Manufacturer Samsung Weight 80 kg $2498 at Samsung

Another domestic appliance enhanced by mobile technology is the washing machine, with developers improving on the original concept with convenience in mind. Samsung's AddWash Washer Dryers are capable of connecting to Android devices via the SmartThings app, allowing Android users to access features that endeavor to make the laundry experience more efficient, convenient, and cost-effective.

Close

For starters, Android users can initiate or halt their laundry cycle from anywhere, which is great if you didn't have time to do it manually or forgot. This feature is also brilliant for managing when your washes happen, remotely activating a cycle to be finished just as you get home, ready to be put away. Complex luxury appliances like these don't come cheap, and some would rightly question whether it would be a smart purchase. If you feel like trading up with your next washing machine, consider a smart one.

4 GE Kitchen Hub

Why settle for a stove vent when you can put a giant screen there instead?

GE Kitchen Hub Color Grey Type Kitchen Hub Quantity 1 Brand GE Appliances Size 16 1/2 H x 29 3/4 W x 16 1/4 D Programs Android Manufacturer GE Appliances Weight 26 kg $948 at GE Appliances

It's no coincidence that so many kitchen appliances receive smart upgrades, devices based in the room synonymous with important tasks like food prep, provision storage, and laundry. The GE Kitchen Hub is an integrated media hub that functions as a central brain for all your smart appliances, designed to sit comfortably over your kitchen stove. The Kitchen hub also features a genuine Android interface, which can access the Play Store and download apps like your average Android device.

Close

Since the hub sits at eye level by design, it's ideal for things like viewing recipes freehand when you're cooking, in addition to enjoying apps like Netflix when your phone is dead. While it sounds gimmicky, the Kitchen Hub actually serves as a good example of how to make smart appliances complement each other, resulting in a more convenient or streamlined experience. You can control multiple smart devices in your home from the U+Connect app, managing everything from lights to your daily schedule. The benefits of Android on this smart microwave are numerous, essentially giving you a big Android tablet designed to link up your home.

5 Lixils Satis commode

Japan knows how to do toilets right

Lixil Satis Commode Color White Type Commode Quantity 1 Brand Satis Programs Android Manufacturer Lixil $1836 at Lixil

Rolling out the big guns, Lixils Satis commode is a genuine toilet that can be fully operated using an Android phone. Smart bathrooms are becoming increasingly popular in Japan, allowing for pleasant customizations designed to make you feel more at ease whilst answering nature's call. Users can operate their smart toilets by installing the My Statis app, which can be found on the Play Store. Through this app, users can command their commode to open, close, and flush remotely.

Close

The app can also stream music through the device's speakers while in use, in addition to helpful updates on how much time, water, and power is being used when the device is being operated. You'd be forgiven for finding this idea ridiculous, given its steep departure from a tool that's so traditionally simple and efficient. However, the features presented in this smart toilet are pretty interesting and could potentially offer some legitimate health benefits if used correctly.

Honorable mention: Ford E-bike

While taking your Android phone out on a bike ride isn't exactly the strangest thing in the world, the Ford e-bike takes things a few steps further. The device is not currently in production for the public, but the prototype displays the crazy array of features that the e-bike will bring to life upon its eventual release. The device resembles a normal bicycle, with a dock on the handlebars for users to mount their Android phones. This integration unlocks access to a multitude of smart features on the e-bike, including GPS functionality, speed and distance monitoring, incline adjustments, and visual updates regarding the smart vehicle's health. Quite a few of these features feel reminiscent of those present in a car, which is appropriate considering the manufacturer.

Source: Ford.com

While it's likely to be on the pricey side, the Ford e-bike could very well set the bar for smart bicycles going forward, despite the hesitance from some about a car manufacturer putting out traditional push-bikes, regardless of how advanced they are.

Android’s still full of surprises

While it's unlikely that anyone will throw their brand-new Samsung smartphone in the trash for them, examining these odd inclusions in the Android camp is still pretty entertaining. There will always be innovations that make us re-assess what we thought unremarkable domestic tech was capable of, be it a smart bike or a pregnancy test that can run Doom. The only limit is your imagination.

The implementation of an Android system in such places might seem redundant at first, but there can be interesting applications if you're willing to think outside the box; the designers of these products sure did. Are there any good ones we missed? Let us know down below.