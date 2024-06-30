The world of displays is filled with a mix of technical jargon, marketing terms, and who knows what else. The terms organic light-emitting diode (OLED) or just light-emitting diode (LED), for example, tell you the technology a great smartphone display uses. By comparison, Apple's "Liquid Retina XDR" or Google's "Super Actua" are simply marketing speak that don't really explain much about the displays themselves.

Some specifications are downright misleading, like peak HDR brightness. Often, this represents the brightness of a single point in the display, which doesn't reflect real use at all. Apple actually did something right when it released the spec sheet for the M4 iPad Pro, because it includes two brightness ratings: peak HDR brightness and full-screen brightness. The latter is the one you want to look out for, and we'll show you how to find it.

Related iPad Pro (2024) review: Portable power and promise at an impractical price The iPad Pro 13-inch (2024) has inspired me to do so much more with the iPad

The problem with brightness ratings

No one plays by the same rules, so it's impossible to make comparisons

Close

At its most basic level, the idea behind specifications is to give a tangible metric for comparisons between devices. There's no way to directly compare the level of optimization between Android 14 and iOS 17, but you can compare things like battery capacity through specifications like milliampere-hour (mAh).

In theory, peak brightness should work the same way. The rating advertised by one phone manufacturer should be comparable with a phone advertised by another. Unfortunately, it doesn't work that way. For example, the OnePlus 12 has a ridiculous peak brightness claim of 4,500 nits. The same phone's high-brightness mode — which is the one you'll actually use on a daily basis — is rated for just 1,600 nits.

Sometimes, it's unclear how a company reaches a brightness rating. In some cases, the peak HDR brightness figure can be obtained by illuminating a single pixel, focusing all the power onto that pixel to get the best result. Others use an on-pixel ratio lower than a user would normally experience.

The Pixel 8 Pro has a peak brightness of up to 1,600 nits in HDR mode and up to 2,400 nits in standard mode. In the fine print, Google says HDR brightness was measured at a 100% on-pixel ratio, while regular peak brightness was measured at a 5% on-pixel ratio. When you learn that, it's not hard to see why the standard peak brightness is rated so much higher than the HDR brightness.

Related Google Pixel 8 Pro review: Living up to its name If you want to see the future of Google, the Pixel 8 Pro is the phone to buy

Full-screen brightness is universal

No HDR, no wonky on-pixel ratios, just full brightness