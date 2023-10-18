Summary Instagram tracks your online activities to personalize your experience and show you targeted ads.

Meta has expanded its "Activity Off-Meta Technologies" tool to Instagram, allowing users to control and manage their data.

You can block specific companies from collecting your data or delete all collected data at once through the Accounts Center hub in the Instagram app.

Instagram makes big money from ads, and to make those ads super effective, it keeps tabs on everything you do online, both on and off the app. It's like a digital shadow that follows you around, taking notes on your every move. This allows the service to personalize your experience and bombard you with targeted ads. Thankfully, Meta provides tools to manage our privacy settings, including a feature called "Activity Off-Meta Technologies" (formerly known as off-Facebook activity), which lets you peek into Facebook's secret dossier on your online activities when you're not on the app. That same feature is now coming to Instagram, so you can finally see what the app knows about your life outside the platform.

If you're tired of Instagram following you around the internet, Meta has made it easier to tell the app to back off with the expansion of their "Activity Off-Meta Technologies" tool to the photo and video sharing app. This privacy feature was previously exclusive to Facebook, allowing you to block the social media giant's relentless tracking of your online activities.

Instagram users now have the same level of control over their privacy. You can see which companies are collecting your data and choose to disconnect specific ones. Or, if you're feeling extra privacy-conscious, you can wipe out all the collected data in one fell swoop.

To access this setting, head over to the Accounts Center page, your one-stop shop for managing your Meta profiles across apps, including your separate Facebook and Instagram accounts. This is also where you can download a copy of the information Meta has on your accounts. To find this privacy hub, simply dive into the Settings menu on the Instagram app.

2 Images Close

If you want to move your Instagram photos and videos to other apps or services without breaking a sweat, Meta has you covered. It has expanded the "Transfer Your Information" tool (once a Facebook-exclusive feature, too) to Instagram.

Instagram is constantly gathering clues about your interests from your app usage, phone activities, and even your browsing habits across the web. The goal is to craft personalized ads that are most likely to catch your eye. Meta has been trying to make this data-driven ad targeting a bit more transparent, with updates like a redesigned Accounts Center hub, explanations for why you see certain ads, and a new ad distribution system. It even has a system that captures your activity on supported websites to show you "useful" coupons and promotions.

Meta has been under fire for how it handles user data, with critics raising concerns about how it tracks user activity, targets ads, and the potential for data misuse. In response, regulators such as the European Union have increased their scrutiny of the company's practices, often resulting in hefty fines.