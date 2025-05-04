Do you ever feel like your apps are constantly spying on you, knowing where you live and what you are doing? You're not alone — and that's because they probably are. Apps have collected so much data; how much they know and store is often shocking. Unfortunately, we allow apps so much access, giving up so much personal information in the process.

One intrusive setting that apps can access is location tracking services. While some GPS-based apps require it for location sharing and navigation, others don't need that and, therefore, shouldn't see it. Whether you own a Google Pixel, a Samsung, or a Motorola, you can turn off location services for apps and restrict them per app. Our guide illustrates how to stop apps from tracking your location.

Why should you turn off location services?

Unless the app requires your location for the app to work (e.g., Google Maps), you should be wary about which apps have these permissions enabled and for what purpose. For example, some apps use location services for data collection purposes, particularly ad-targeting, while others will use them to tailor recommendations or improve their services. In those cases, knowing your location isn't necessary for these apps to run, and you're giving up more information for free without any benefits (and your consent).

It's also considered a cybersecurity risk for apps to constantly collect and share your location data with third-party services. By doing so, you're trusting third-party services with your data and keeping that data safe and secure — which should be terrifying when your personal details are on the line.

The last benefit to turning off location services is that it is also a great way to prolong your device's battery life. Every time an app checks for your location, it needs to maintain a connection with the GPS and cellular signal; if this is done constantly, it affects your device's power output, thus draining its battery.

How to turn off location services

You can turn off location services via the location settings for quick peace of mind. The steps may vary slightly depending on the Android version and whether it's heavily skinned. In this guide, we use an Android phone running One UI 6.1 (based on Android 14), but the steps should be similar if you're on a stock version of Android.