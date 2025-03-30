Your phone contains a wealth of information about you, which is valuable in this data-driven economy. It collects data like your browsing history, location, contacts, photos, and conversations. Whether you use a budget phone or a flagship device, there’s no doubt that it can track you via GPS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. If you suspect your Android device is spying on you and sharing your data with hackers, scammers, or advertisers, we have a few tips to make your phone hard to track.

How your phone spies on you

Spyware can track your online activity without your knowledge and gather sensitive information about you. It can collect your banking info, credit card details, login credentials, chats, and browsing history. You may get spyware on your phone if you download a suspicious app from the Play Store. Phishing scams can also trick you into downloading malware and exposing sensitive information.

How to prevent your phone from tracking you

Spyware is notoriously difficult to detect, but you may notice a few red flags that indicate your phone is infected. Your phone may have spyware if you see random pop-ups, unsolicited advertisements, and odd messages or emails. You may notice unusual behavior where the performance appears sluggish, apps freeze, or the phone reboots randomly. You can check for spyware or suspicious files by looking at app permissions and files in the downloads folder. If nothing fixes the issue, try performing a factory reset.

Here are a few ways to avoid spyware and stop your phone from spying on you.

Review your phone’s app permissions

Some applications may request access to your contacts, location, microphone, and camera even when it isn’t necessary. You can revoke permissions to prevent apps from collecting sensitive data.

Here’s how to check app permissions on your phone:

Go to Settings. Tap Privacy. Select Permission Manager. Close Choose a permission type. Check which apps have access. Tap Don’t allow to remove unnecessary permissions. Close

Turn off Google’s voice recording

When you speak to Google services like Assistant, Search, and Maps, they may record your voice interactions. You can turn off voice and audio activity if you don’t want Google to save your recordings.

Here’s how to switch off Google’s voice recording:

Go to the Google activity page. Select Web & App Activity. Uncheck the Include voice and audio activity option. Close

Switch off location tracking

Some applications may track your location in the background even after you close them. Here’s how to stop unnecessary location tracking: