In the old days, giving the gift of a new gadget meant that you had to include a pack of fresh batteries. Now that everything is rechargeable, we can leave the pack of AAs on the shelf; but there’s a good chance those new toys require a memory card to be useful. Whether you’re shopping for others or yourself, there’s no reason not to save a few bucks picking out memory cards for that new gear during Amazon’s Black Friday sale with discounts of up to 52% off.

There are several different form factors and brands to choose from, but a microSD card is likely the right fit if you’re trying to fill out the storage on a smartphone, action camera, or drone. Most larger cameras will call for a full size SD card, or you can go with the tried and true USB sticks for moving files between computers.

For specialized purposes, you can pick up a microSD card certified for the Nintendo Switch or a double-sided USB key with both Lightning and Type-C connectors for moving files between phones. There’s even a dual-purpose Qi wireless charger with built-in storage.

Discounts range from about 10% off to as much as 52% off, but don’t wait too long as many of the items are already showing limited availability. Check out Amazon's sales page for the full list of memory card cards; and for more deals, check out our Black Friday coverage.

Grab a pair of Sony's noise-canceling headphones for nearly half off ahead of Black Friday

