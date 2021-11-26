In the old days, giving the gift of a new gadget meant that you had to include a pack of fresh batteries. Now that everything is rechargeable, we can leave the pack of AAs on the shelf; but there’s a good chance those new toys require a memory card to be useful. Whether you’re shopping for others or yourself, there’s no reason not to save a few bucks picking out memory cards for that new gear during Amazon’s Black Friday sale with discounts of up to 52% off.

Memory Card Deals

There are several different form factors and brands to choose from, but a microSD card is likely the right fit if you’re trying to fill out the storage on a smartphone, action camera, or drone. Most larger cameras will call for a full size SD card, or you can go with the tried and true USB sticks for moving files between computers.

For specialized purposes, you can pick up a microSD card certified for the Nintendo Switch or a double-sided USB key with both Lightning and Type-C connectors for moving files between phones. There’s even a dual-purpose Qi wireless charger with built-in storage.

Discounts range from about 10% off to as much as 52% off, but don’t wait too long as many of the items are already showing limited availability. Check out Amazon's sales page for the full list of memory card cards; and for more deals, check out our Black Friday coverage.

Shop at Amazon

Sony-WH-XB910N_Blue-LB-scaled-1-scaled
Grab a pair of Sony's noise-canceling headphones for nearly half off ahead of Black Friday

They'll even help you tune out the incoming onslaught of Christmas music

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Cody Toombs (1424 Articles Published)

Cody makes software, writes words, photographs things, slings bottles, and does some odd assortment of other unrelated things. If he’s away from the computer for any length of time, he might be talking movies, concocting drink recipes, delivering unprepared speeches at weddings, or just doing something small for the world.

More From Cody Toombs