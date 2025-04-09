Summary Google released the Wear OS 5.1 update for the Pixel Watch in March, with new features like enhanced step count accuracy and Loss of Pulse Detection.

The company never widely rolled out the buggy update to all Pixel Watch units.

Pixel Watch units still running Wear OS 5 will have to wait a few more weeks for a revised Wear OS 5.1 update.

Google rolled out the Android 15-based Wear OS 5.1 update for the Pixel Watch lineup in early March. While the firmware packed several new features, it also packed plenty of bugs and issues, leading to delayed notifications and syncing issues. This month, Google pushed a minor update to its smartwatches, addressing the reported bugs. If you never installed the March update on your Pixel Watch, you might have to wait a few more weeks for the revised Wear OS 5.1 build to land on your watch.