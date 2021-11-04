The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are firmly in the hands of those who pre-ordered, but a lot of people are still on the fence. The new lineup may have received glowing reviews across the board, but shelling out $600 or $900 plus tax for anything is a huge commitment for many (when you can’t or won’t take advantage of the usual contracts and trade-in deals, that is). You might be wondering if your trusty Pixel 2 or Pixel 3 is still good enough. I’ve finally switched to the Pixel 6 after sticking with the Pixel 3 for all these years myself (granted, I got my hands on a few review loaners, too), so let’s explore this question.

The obvious differences

The first and most significant change you’ll notice when you pick up the Pixel 6 is its sheer enormous size and weight. The Pixel 3 weighs roughly 150g while the Pixel 6 comes in at about 200g — a significant difference you’ll feel in your hand. This is because the Pixel 6 grows in every dimension, with a protruding camera bar stretching across the back as the cherry on top of the cake. You’re going to love this if you like big phones, but anyone who prefers their handsets to comfortably fit their hand will probably not like it too much. In fact, the Pixel 6 is just about as big as the Pixel 3 XL. Google’s latest lineup isn’t really about picking the size you like, it’s more about which feature set you want. If you'd like your phones to be as small as the regular Pixel 3, the Pixel 6 will likely not be for you.

Despite the similar form factor across the Pixel 3 XL and the Pixel 6, the new phone has a much bigger display and battery. The screen comes in at 6.4 inches, with a 90Hz refresh rate, and fills out the whole front almost perfectly, with only a small dot selfie camera breaking up the middle of the status bar at the top — no unsightly notch or a bottom bezel to be seen. The battery is also a significant upgrade from roughly 3,400mAh on the 3 XL (and ~2900mAh on the regular 3) to ~4,600mAh on the Pixel 6. From my experience, this translates to a battery that comfortably lasts a whole day, which stands in stark contrast to my Pixel 3 that I routinely had to top off in the afternoon just to barely make it to bed without a dead phone. (Battery degradation may have been at play here, too.)

The Pixel 6 also has a few new features that most likely won’t find their way into older Pixels due to its specialized, Google-built Tensor chip. The new phone supercharges text-to-speech on Gboard, with better speech comprehension, automatic punctuation, and support for commands like “send” or “delete.” There’s also Live Translate, which lets you automatically translate text messages and stuff you see in front of your camera.

Performance-wise, the Pixel 6 is an upgrade, but it’s not as big a jump as I would have expected. In my experience, the Pixel 3 is still perfectly adequate for most everyday tasks (barring hugely taxing things like surfing the web while on video calls), which is impressive for a three-year-old phone.

Cameras

As any new Pixel generation, number 6 brings numerous camera improvements to the table, like Real Tone for a more accurate representation of all skin colors. The new Magic Eraser removes unwanted objects and people who happen to pass by from images. Motion Mode lets you pick between Action Pan and Long Exposure, helping you create those professional looking photos of fast-moving objects. It’s unlikely that any of these features will find their way onto older Pixels, so you’ll need to upgrade to take advantage of them. I haven’t been able to test this Pixel 6 stuff extensively yet, but from what I’ve seen, it’s super fun to play with.

For anyone upgrading from a Pixel 3, it’s also great to finally have access to more than one lens on the back. I personally would have preferred a telephoto lens on the regular Pixel 6 in place of the wide-angle lens we got, but it’s still a whole new perspective to play with for those of us who stuck out with the Pixel 3 until now. But Google giveth, and Google taketh. The Pixel 3 was the first (and last) in the series to come with two front-facing cameras, with a standard lens in addition to a wide-angle. I’m going to miss this on the Pixel 6, as wide-angle lenses make a lot of sense for group selfies (groupfies?).

Degradations

There are some other degradations, too. The Pixel 6’s speakers sound so much worse. They’re tinny, lack any semblance of bass, and are much less dynamic than the Pixel 3. While I’ve always enjoyed watching videos on my Pixel 3 without any further peripherals, the Pixel 6 makes me want to connect to my Bluetooth hearing aids almost every time I consume content. You can completely forget about listening to music on the 6’s speakers, too, if you ask me — it’s just not enjoyable.

The fingerprint scanner is another point of contention for many. The Pixel 6 breaks with the Pixel series' traditional back-mounted sensor, opting for an optical under-display solution instead. Compared to other optical sensors, like the one on the OnePlus Nord, it doesn’t seem half bad to me, but it’s definitely not as fast to unlock as my trusty Pixel 3. Many reviews, including our own, even mention that the fingerprint scanner is an absolute subpar experience, so your mileage may vary.

Pixel 6 Pro pictured here, with its identical case.

It’s also a shame that Google did away with its beautiful fabric cases in favor of a selection of transparent alternatives, but that comes down to taste. At least the newly designed cases should protect your phone from drops much better than the hardshell cases of old.

What about the Pixel 2?

As for the Pixel 2, a lot of the points above also apply, but here, I generally see next to no reason not to upgrade. The Pixel 2 hasn’t received software updates for well over a year now and is still stuck with Android 11. While it’s a shame that its owners are left out on all the beautiful new things coming to phones with Android 12, the more pressing problem is the lack of recent security patches. The Pixel 2 isn’t protected from the most recent vulnerabilities found in Android anymore, which makes it more prone to privacy breaches and data thieves. Thanks to Android’s increasingly modular nature, some of these issues can be mitigated without proper system updates, but it’s still something you need to keep in mind when using the Pixel 2.

The Pixel 6 is slated to receive a total of five years of security patches, which should make it one of the longest-lasting Android phones currently available. Included in these five years are the usual three years of full Android version upgrades, though we would have loved to see Google step up the game in this department, too.

Conclusion

While the case is pretty much closed for the Pixel 2, the situation is a little different for the Pixel 3, particularly the smaller version. The Pixel 6 will be an upgrade in almost any way, but I still maintain that the Pixel 3 could be good for another year or so, especially if you throw in a battery replacement. It’s a shame that Google no longer produces a small flagship phone, but that’s how things are now. Even the mid-range Pixel 5a isn’t much smaller than the Pixel 6, almost forcing you to either suck it up or switch to another brand altogether — if you’ll even find any Pixel 3-sized phone that’s still satisfactory in this day and age. Things could be different in a year, so if you’re willing to hold on to your Pixel 3 until October 2022, you could gamble on a more fitting upgrade. At that point, it will be high noon to replace your Pixel 3, in any case. It will be in the same state as the Pixel 2 by then concerning security patches, and it won't receive Android 13.

If you don’t care much about the size, though, the Pixel 6 is a more than clear recommendation, though. There are a few regressions, like the lack of a wide-angle selfie camera, worse sounding speakers, and a slower fingerprint scanner, but all in all, the Pixel 6 gives you the latest and greatest from Google and should be good to go for at least three years, if not five. It’s the most significant hardware and software change in recent years and comes in at a fair $600, which is cheaper than what the Pixel 3 launched at ($800), and it undercuts many comparable phones on the market today.

