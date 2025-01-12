Getting a new phone isn't always the answer if your phone is acting up, especially if you like to hold onto your handset for long and the issue is minor. In such cases, replacing the defective part with a new one can give it a new life, so much so that it might give you the feeling of using a new phone. Whatever the reason behind choosing to repair your phone over getting a new one, preparing for it is as important. Here are the five essential steps you must follow before handing your handset to the technician.

5 Check if your phone is under warranty and review the terms and conditions

Avoid surprises like out-of-pocket expenses

The manufacturer's warranty for smartphones is usually one year, which applies to even the best Android phones. On top of that, you have phone insurance plans from carriers like T-Mobile and Verizon, as well as manufacturer's protection plans. The first step is to check whether your phone comes under warranty or if you're enrolled in a protection plan.

If it's accidental damage, the protection plan you enrolled in will be the only way to get your phone back to life at minimal cost or sometimes for free, depending on the terms and conditions of your insurance. The manufacturer's warranty usually doesn't cover accidental damage, like dropping the device. If the damage is visible to your eyes, it's time to review the terms and conditions of the insurance to check whether you are eligible to claim the coverage. However, if you can't detect the cause of the problem, take your phone to the insurer to find out what damage caused the issue and whether the insurance covers it.

4 Take photos of your phone from every angle

When a picture says it all

Taking photos of the phone before starting the repair work is a standard procedure that all authorized service centers follow. You should check those photographs carefully to see if all the aspects of the phone are captured. If you have another phone with you, take photos from every angle to see whether both sets of photos correctly depict the condition of your phone. These photos can be presented as evidence to show the original condition of your phone if it gets a crack or is damaged during the repair.

Keep the most important details when the phone is not with you

Getting your phones back to normal might take days, and that might cut you off from the rest of the world if your phone is the only communication device. In this short period, a spare phone can be a lifesaver. Either way, write down the contact information of the important people with whom you can't go a single day without communication. If you have a spare phone, note the login details of the apps and services so that you can use them on a different device.

2 Backup everything important and factory reset your phone

Don't let the repair process be an opportunity for others to take advantage of your privacy