When choosing the best Android controller, the SteelSeries Stratus+ and Razer Kishi V2 are two very different gamepads. They're rated as among the best Android controllers available, but which one you should buy for your Android smartphone depends on how you prefer to play mobile games. If you want a more traditional controller experience, the Razer Kishi V2 is for you. If you want to transform your smartphone into a console, the SteelSeries Stratus+ is a better fit.

Specification SteelSeries Stratus+ Razer Kishi V2 Phone support Android 4.0+ Android 9.0+ Phone holder Optional Included PC support Yes No Connectivity Bluetooth 4.1 LE, USB-C USB-C Haptic feedback - - Battery life 90+ hours - Phone charging - Yes Weight 244g 123g Price $60 $99

Stratus+ vs. Kishi V2: Pricing and availability

There's a considerable price difference between the SteelSeries Stratus+ and Razer Kishi V2. The former comes in at just $60 as it's simply a traditional gamepad. The Kishi V2 costs $99 as it's a little more specialized, attaching to the rear of your smartphone and converting it into a Switch-like portable gaming device.

Stratus+ vs. Kishi V2: Design

The design of the SteelSeries Stratus+ resembles that of a modern-day console gamepad. If you're used to the official Xbox controller, you'll feel right at home switching to this device. This is a stark contrast to how Razer designed the Kishi V2, which essentially mounts to the rear of the smartphone to create a portable gaming machine akin to the Nintendo Switch. The above specs table shows that they're two very different controllers.

This means the Kishi V2 is mobile-only, while the Stratus+ can use its wireless or USB-C connection for other hardware. For use with an Android phone, you will be using Bluetooth LE to connect the Stratus. The Kishi V2 only uses a USB-C connection, which powers the device and can pass charge from an outlet (or the best power banks) to the phone itself.

Larger devices may have an issue fitting inside the Razer Kishi V2, which is why Razer has a list of supported handsets and states a maximum thickness (including camera) and length of 11.5 mm and 170 mm, respectively. You shouldn't encounter any lag with input on either controller, though Kishi V2 outright wins on the more stable wired connection.

SteelSeries sells an optional accessory that mounts the smartphone to the back of the Stratus+ controller, although this is a tedious process compared to the quick installation of the Kishi V2.

Stratus+ vs. Kishi V2: Gaming

So, how do these two controllers compare when playing games? Our in-depth review praised the Razer Kishi V2 for its lightweight and portable design, pass-through charging, micro switches for all buttons, and removable pads. It's slightly less portable than its predecessor, and the plastic feels a little cheap, but it's perfect for long gaming sessions.

Android Police's Games & Apps Editor Matthew Sholtz commented, "even though the price is high, you get what you pay for, and from all of my testing, the Razer Kishi V2 is clearly at the top of the pack." That's not to say the Stratus+ isn't capable of holding its own, however. Costing $40 less than the Razer Kishi V2, this steep discount and impressive battery life allow you to hop in-game with a more comfortable setup without setting your wallet on fire.

The performance will likely be the same across the board here, but how you interact and use the controllers is different. The ergonomics of the two differ thanks to the side-by-side design of the Kishi V2. How you'd feel after a few hours of use is entirely subjective, and we recommend trying them in-store if possible.

Stratus+ vs. Kishi V2: Which should you buy?

Your final choice comes down to how you prefer to play mobile games on your smartphone. If you prefer to use the screen, you likely encountered this guide by mistake. If you're after a controller to emulate a traditional console experience, the SteelSeries Stratus+ is the way to do it, and it'll save you money. You can even use it with a PC when you're at the desk.

However, should you already own a similar gamepad, like an Xbox controller for PC and other use, you may want to consider something like the Kishi V2. There's also the issue of charging both the SteelSeries Stratus+ and your smartphone, something the Kishi V2 does far superior thanks to the USB-C passthrough.

If you fancy something a little different, something that will completely transform your smartphone into a Nintendo Switch-like device, we'd recommend picking up the Razer Kishi V2. It has a few drawbacks, largely due to its form factor, meaning you can only use it with phones that will fit and don't bother trying to use it on a PC. It's also considerably more expensive but is a more pleasant experience to use.

