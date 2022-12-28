SteelSeries Stratus+ The clear choice when it comes to mobile gaming, the Stratus+ is an extremely capable controller that feels great in hand. At just $60, you can take your game to the next level. Buy at Amazon

If you need a quality controller for action-packed mobile gaming, you may have discovered the SteelSeries Stratus+ and SteelSeries Duo while shopping around. Since both controllers are virtually identical at first glance and are offered at the same price point of $60, you may wonder which model is the best option for your play style or if there are any fundamental differences between the two SteelSeries controllers.

The truth is that while the SteelSeries Stratus+ and SteelSeries Duo seem almost the same on the surface, a few key features will almost certainly convince you to buy one over the other. In fact, one of them has earned as best Android gaming controller. Still, the goal is to find what's best for you, and you're play-style, so let's have a look.

Stratus + Stratus Duo Platform Android, Windows, Chromebook Android, Windows, Oculus Go, Samsung Gear VR Battery Lithium-ion (90+Hours) Lithium-ion (20+ hours) Connectivity Bluetooth, micro-USB 2.4GHz Wireless, Bluetooth, USB Width 150mm 150mm Height 110mm 110mm Weight 244g 245g Headset support No No Programmable No No Extra Buttons No No Accessories Detachable phone holder, micro-USB cable 2.4GHz wireless dongle, micro-USB cable Price $60 USD $60 USD

SteelSeries Stratus+ vs. Duo: Price and availability

At $60, the Stratus+ and Duo are reasonably priced, especially compared to other mobile controllers such as the $100 Recon Cloud Hybrid and Gamevice Flex. The SteelSeries controllers are readily available across many online retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and the official SteelSeries website. They’re easy to find, but do yourself a favor by shopping around before you buy, just in case the Stratus+ or Duo happen to be on sale somewhere.

Stratus+ vs. Duo: Design

Visually, the Stratus+ and Duo are the same controller. With its thumbstick placement and color-coded A/X/B/Y face buttons, it is evident that SteelSeries based its designs on the popular Xbox Wireless Controller. Although they lack the textured grip and sport a much chunkier D-pad than Xbox’s official controller, the Stratus+ and Duo will feel reliably familiar to Xbox fans.

Still, their comfortable designs will please most users. The plastic shell of the Stratus+ and Duo is durable enough for gaming on the go, but a protective case may be worth buying to protect your investment.

Stratus+ vs. Duo: Compatibility and connectivity

The Stratus+ and Duo controllers overlap regarding overall gaming platform compatibility, as both models work with Android smartphones and Windows PC. However, the Stratus+ was specially designed for Android and Chromebooks, and it works well for PC gaming as long as you connect its included USB-C cable to your computer. The Duo is also compatible with Chromebooks, Android platforms, and Windows PCs.

Still, if you’re looking for a controller for enjoying VR games and experiences, this model works with Oculus Go and Samsung Gear VR too. Because the Stratus+ and Duo are compatible with the same popular gaming platforms and the Stratus+ has a much better battery life for all-around longer play, the Duo only wins out as the preferred pick for VR gamers who need a controller with extra compatibility options.

The SteelSeries Stratus+ and SteelSeries Duo both utilize wireless Bluetooth connectivity and a wired USB connection, so you can play as you recharge the controller. The big difference between how each connects to your preferred gaming platform is that the Stratus+ relies on Bluetooth LE v4.1, a reliably strong low-energy connection. At the same time, the Duo employs your choice of a 2.4GHz wireless connection (via the included USB dongle) or Bluetooth v4.1.

The SteelSeries Duo is compatible with Android 3.1+, and the SteelSeries Stratus+ works with Android 4+.

Stratus+ vs. Duo: Battery

The SteelSeries Duo sports a respectable battery life of just over 20 hours per full charge, but the SteelSeries Stratus+ blows that away with an impressive battery life of over 90 hours per charge. Not only will the SteelSeries Stratus+ allow you to play for much longer, this model includes a convenient fast-charging feature that delivers around 12 hours of gameplay for just 15 minutes on the charger. When it comes to getting the most play per charge, the SteelSeries Stratus+ easily wins out, making it the better controller for long-term mobile gaming.

Stratus+ vs. Duo: Optional accessories

Whether you select the Stratus+ or the Duo, there are a few beneficial accessories to enhance your mobile gaming experience. For example, if you buy the Duo, you’ll need a phone mount, such as the PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip 2.0, to securely hold your device while you play. Note that the Stratus+ includes a slim, lightweight phone mount.

Consider protecting your $60 investment with a portable case to stow your controller when you’re done playing, like the OtterBox Gaming Carry Case. A subscription to a cloud-based game streaming service will expand your library of available titles, especially if you plan on playing via a PC or Chromebook. Examples worth checking out include Xbox Game Pass, Amazon Luna, and NVIDIA GeForce Now.

Stratus+ vs. Duo: Which should you buy?

With both controllers sporting the same shape, feel, button layout, and surprisingly enough, the same price point, most mobile gaming enthusiasts should consider buying the Stratus+ over the Duo despite their many similarities.

Between its long-lasting battery life and slim phone mount, the Stratus+ is hands-down the best option for wireless gaming on mobile, Windows PC, and Chromebook. The only reasons you’d want the Duo over the Stratus+ are for VR gaming or if you want to play wirelessly on an older PC. The added perk of a 90+ hour battery life per charge makes the Stratus+ too convenient for nonstop wireless gaming even to consider the almost identical Duo and its relatively unremarkable battery, especially since both controllers are the same price.

