I've been using the SteelSeries Stratus Duo for many years as my go-to Android controller when testing games, but there's no doubt it was growing old with its micro USB port. Thankfully, SteelSeries has updated the iconic Stratus Duo, launching the Stratus+, complete with some handy upgrades, such as USB-C support and a new controller clip (now packed in the box). However, the 2.4GHz WiFi support found in the Stratus Duo is gone, along with the USB dongle. Still, the Stratus+ is the Duo perfected, and here's why.

Design

Stratus+ rear triggers

By looks alone, it's hard to tell the difference between the Stratus Duo and the Stratus+, but there are some minor changes. For one, the configuration buttons on the top have been cut from four to two, thanks to the removal of 2.4GHz WiFi support. There's now a battery level check button on the left of the centered USB-C port that will display a rough estimate on the four LEDs, and a Bluetooth connection button is on the right. You'll also find two new holes in the top, which are for slotting in the metal legs of the new phone clip. The Stratus Duo clip is sold separately, a sticking point now addressed with the Stratus+.

Stratus Duo (left) vs. Stratus+ (right)

Beyond the changes at the top, the Stratus+ looks exactly the same as the Stratus Duo. The shape is similar to a PlayStation controller, with slightly longer legs, but the smooth plastic body is closer in size to the Xbox controller. Of course, you get two centered thumbsticks, just like a PlayStation controller, which may be a turn-off for those that prefer a staggered Xbox layout. For me, I can easily switch back and forth and didn't find the center thumbsticks to be a problem whatsoever. As a matter of fact, I prefer centered sticks even though I game every night on my PC with an Xbox controller.

2 Images Stratus+ clip, solo and in use

As for the phone clip, I enjoy the new design. The Stratus+ clip folds flat for easy portability and has two metal legs that slide into the top of the controller for an incredibly stable feel. I slapped my ROG 5 in there no problem, which is a cumbersome phone. Even my RedMagic 7 Pro fits in the clip, and that phone barely fits inside the Razer Kishi. Sure, the weight distribution isn't the best when using clips that hold the phone above the controller, but it's still usable for long sessions; it's just not as comfortable as a controller that holds the phone in the center (but even these run into trouble as they are uncomfortably wide).

Of course, control feel is the most important bit, and I can say the face buttons are nice and sturdy, with a weighty feeling behind them. They're easy to press with just the right resistance and tactility, and this goes for the shoulder buttons, too, with the triggers offering a slight upwards curve in the rear that keeps your fingers planted. The d-pad is fine, but its edges are a little sharper than I'd like—pulling off repeated combos in fighting games may wear a callus on your thumb faster than a Dragon Punch in BlazBlue.

Performance

Rog 5 clipped in, ready for duty

Since the Stratus+ forgoes 2.4GHz WiFi support, opting for Bluetooth LE for all wireless connections, there's no need for a dongle. The one caveat: you will have to use the controller over USB-C with a PC, as the Bluetooth support is only for Android/ChromeOS for some reason. I can connect the Stratus+ to my PC over Bluetooth, but it doesn't control a single game.

However, you may be wondering how well the Bluetooth support works on Android and how this impacts battery life. If you're shooting for low latency, the USB-C connection is still recommended, but the Bluetooth support easily works in a pinch if you don't mind a small delay (as with all Bluetooth controllers). Thanks to the switch to Bluetooth LE, battery life is greatly improved. The Stratus Duo offers 20+ hours on a single charge, and the Stratus+ delivers 90 hours. That's a huge difference, and I've yet to run out of battery after my initial charge in several weeks of testing. Even better, the USB-C port allows for fast charging, so you can top off the controller within 15-minutes to then get 90 hours out of it. That's fantastic if you constantly game wirelessly.

2 Images SteelSeries Stratus+ closeup of USB and rear of device

Since the Stratus+ offers Bluetooth and USB-C for its connections, you're limited to devices that support them. The controller officially supports PC and Android and works superbly on both. But again, you have to use USB-C on PC. This makes the Stratus+ a great choice if you want to use a single controller across both platforms, though the lack of functional wireless on PC is the one nagging shortcoming of the Stratus+ compared to the Stratus Duo. Still, I'm willing to make the tradeoff for USB-C and fast charging.

For all intents and purposes, the Stratus+ performs as expected, offers excellent battery life, and quickly charges. While you won't be able to replace the battery as you would in a controller that supports AA batteries, seeing that my Stratus Duo is still kicking three years later without any noticeable battery degradation, I'm confident the Stratus+ should hold up fine. Trust me, I put my Duo through its paces, testing hundreds of Android games. It's a champ, which is why the Stratus+ is such a welcome update.

Final thoughts

SteelSeries Stratus+ box and contents

I'm very pleased with the Stratus+, which is precisely why it's our Editor's Choice in our controller buyer's guide. It's easily my top choice for a controller on Android, whether I'm streaming on Stadia or playing a native Android game like Stardew Valley. For $59.99, you can't go wrong, especially when there are plenty of controllers out there that are much more expensive with fewer features and worse construction.

So if you've been on the hunt for a quality controller that can play games on Android and game streaming services and PC, then there's very little out there that can compete against the Stratus+. It's a fantastic replacement for the Stratus Duo, and thanks to the new USB-C port, this is a controller that should ideally last for years to come.

