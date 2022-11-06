This week, we're settling down in our smart homes with the announcement of a bunch of gear supporting Matter, the new protocol that's supposed to unify the disparate Amazon, Apple, and Google ecosystems. Plus, a heaping side helping of Steam talk from the ChromeOS tests to our favorite games. It's the Android Police podcast.
Remember, we can't do this without your support. Rate, review, and subscribe wherever you listen to us as you can. Every bit helps. Thanks!
06:18 | It's Matter Time
- New smart home standard Matter is finally officially official with 190 certified devices
- Using Matter across multiple smart home ecosystems is a little complicated, but it will get better
- Long-awaited Matter support is coming to 17 Amazon smart speakers and displays next month
- Nanoleaf announces its first Matter-enabled lighting products, launching 2023
- What is Matter: The new smart home standard explained
27:24 | Steamy Chrome
- ChromeOS gets serious about gaming as Steam support enters beta
- The redesigned Steam app is live, complete with a new login flow
42:11 | Shower thoughts
- Valve's Steam Deck is the latest attempt to make portable PC gaming a thing
- Niagara Launcher Pro decouples from Google Play, now on all Android phones
Find the team on Twitter - @journeydan @AraWagco @Will_Sattelberg @PointJules
Reach out to us - podcast@androidpolice.com
Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0