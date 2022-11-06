Our titles are put together with the most crooked shoehorn we could find

This week, we're settling down in our smart homes with the announcement of a bunch of gear supporting Matter, the new protocol that's supposed to unify the disparate Amazon, Apple, and Google ecosystems. Plus, a heaping side helping of Steam talk from the ChromeOS tests to our favorite games. It's the Android Police podcast.

06:18 | It's Matter Time

27:24 | Steamy Chrome

42:11 | Shower thoughts

