Valve ironed out many of the Steam Deck's problems with software updates since its release. Still, you may encounter bugs and other issues while using the Steam Deck and its Linux operating system. We identified the Steam Deck's common problems and associated fixes. Physical damage should be directed to Steam Deck repair centers, but you can avoid this situation by protecting your Steam Deck with a sturdy case. You can remove dirt and marks the same way you clean your phone screen.

Try these common fixes first

Follow these steps before trying any of the fixes listed below. These simple methods can fix many common problems.

Restart your Steam Deck

A simple restart may fix your problem.

Press the Steam button on the gamepad. Select Power. Select Restart.

Alternatively, hold the Power button until your Steam Deck turns off (usually about 10 seconds).

Valve regularly updates the Steam Deck with new features and bug fixes. If you encounter a frequent bug, update your Steam Deck.

Press the Steam button on the gamepad. Select Settings from the menu. Select System. Select Check for Updates.

After your Steam Deck downloads the available updates, restart it to complete the installation.

Uninstall third-party apps

Apps and games downloaded via Desktop Mode can cause problems. Disable or uninstall these, then restart your Steam Deck.

How to use the recovery image to fix problems

The recovery image can repair, re-image, and factory reset your Steam Deck. We outline the common problems it fixes below.

Follow Steam's guide to download and use the recovery image. Downloading the recovery image doesn't automatically delete any data on your Steam Deck, but you can factory reset using it. You need a USB stick (8GB minimum) to download the recovery image.

When games crash your Steam Deck

If your Steam Deck crashes regardless of what game you're playing, check for updates. If this doesn't fix the problem, download the recovery image and perform a factory reset. To perform a factory reset:

Press the Steam button on the gamepad. Select Settings from the menu. Select System. Select Advanced. Select Reset to factory state.

Sometimes, an update can cause more problems. If none of the fixes in this guide solved your problem, use the recovery image to revert to a previous OS version.

How to handle the Steam Deck only showing a black screen

If your Steam Deck only shows a black screen after you turn it on, check the LED light on the side. If it's blank, charge your Steam Deck and try again. If the LED is lit, indicating that the Steam Deck is charged, restart it by pressing and holding thePowerbutton for around 10 seconds.

When the Steam Deck is charging slowly or not at all

Charging problems can be caused by a variety of factors. Follow these steps to identify the cause of your charging problem:

Make sure your Steam Deck is plugged into a charger that provides more than 15W of power. (The charger in the box provides 45W). Check your battery health by clicking the battery icon in the lower-right corner of your screen in Desktop Mode. Check that the charging port is clean. If it is full of gunk, clean it safely, then plug your charger back in.

If your MicroSD cards aren't working properly

MicroSD cards are an affordable way to expand your Steam Deck's storage, but they don't work out of the box. You must format your MicroSD cards first. Here's how:

Insert your SD card Press the Steam button on the gamepad. Select Settings from the menu. Select System. Select Format SD card.

The Steam Deck supports UHS1-1, UHS-II, and UHS-III MicroSD cards, but the higher data transfer speeds of the latter two are not supported.

Keep your Steam Deck in good shape by resolving problems quickly

Identifying and resolving these common problems quickly can help keep your Steam Deck working well for a long time. The Steam Deck's versatility is one of its greatest strengths, so consider upgrading it with one of the best Steam Deck docks for extra USB-C ports and storage.