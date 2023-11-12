Of course we're going to talk about Humane's silly AI Pin on the Android Police podcast this week — spoiler: we don't make it out to be as silly as you might think it is. That plus a recap of Epic v. Google in the courts and the absolute shambles that is mobile gaming right now as well as a new (but very familiar) Steam Deck that hit us right between the eyes!

We've recorded so much show this week that you'll be getting an additional half-hour in our next show, straying from the topical and going into more of the existential... be sure to tune in then!

03:56 | Pinned Down

24:44 | Epic v. Google

46:41 | Steam Deck OLED

