A factory reset fixes problems with the Steam Deck, including crashes, bugs, and restarts. A factory reset should be your last resort because it wipes all your data and settings. Still, it's an effective way to resolve software issues. This guide explains how to perform a factory reset on your Steam Deck and how to prepare so that you don't lose data. Then, elevate your fun by adding accessories to upgrade your Steam Deck or streaming games to your Android phone with Steam Link.

What to do before performing a factory reset on your Steam Deck

Before you factory reset your Steam Deck, check for software updates. Software updates fix common bugs. Keeping your Steam Deck up to date is essential to a smooth software experience.

Press the Steam button on the gamepad. Select Settings from the menu. Select System. Select Check for Updates or Apply if an update is waiting.

If a software update doesn't fix your problem, perform a factory reset. Before you do so, back up your Steam Deck. You'll need an external storage device like a USB stick or an external hard drive for the backup. The size of the storage device required depends on how much data you want to back up.

Plug your storage device into the Steam Deck Press the Steam button on the gamepad. Select Backup and Restore. Select Backup. Choose what data you want to back up. Select your storage device. Select Backup.

Wait for the Steam Deck to display Backup Complete. Then, remove the storage device. You're now ready to factory reset your Steam Deck.

How to factory reset your Steam Deck

Depending on what's wrong with your Steam Deck, you may not be able to reach the Settings menus. We show how to perform a factory reset if your Steam Deck (mostly) works normally, partially boots up, or doesn't boot up.

How to perform a factory reset if you can access the Settings menus

Press the Steam button on the gamepad. Select Settings from the menu. Select System. Select Advanced. Select Reset to Factory State.

How to perform a factory reset if you can't access the Settings menus

There are two factory reset options if your Steam Deck doesn't allow you to reach the Settings menus. The first involves accessing the BIOS menu, which is quick and straightforward. The other involves reimaging your Steam Deck with another computer, which is complicated and should only be done as a last resort.

How to factory reset with the boot menu

Turn on your Steam Deck Press the three-dot button and power button on the controller. Select Erase User Data from the menu. Restart your Steam Deck.

How to reimage the Steam Deck

Reimaging your Steam Deck is a complicated process that usually fixes software issues. Follow the official recovery guide to reimage your Steam Deck. Before you begin, you need the following:

A USB key (8GB minimum).

A computer (Windows, macOS, and Linux systems are compatible).

Factory reset your Steam Deck to fix common bugs

If a factory reset doesn't fix your problems with the Steam Deck, contact Steam Support. When your Steam Deck is in working order, protect it from external damage by wrapping it in one of the best protective cases.