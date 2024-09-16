When it comes to news and rumors for the upcoming Steam Deck 2, Valve is tight-lipped. As a matter of fact, the company is notorious for keeping a lid on its projects, just like the first model that came out of nowhere, but that doesn't mean we don't have any actionable data just yet, which is what this post is all about: gathering all the cool tidbits that have leaked in one place. So, if you're anxious to get your hands on a Steam Deck 2, you've come to the right place. Let's dig in.

Steam Deck 2: Design and specs

A 16:9 screen sure would be great to see

Since Valve doesn't talk much about its current projects, and since the Steam Deck 2 isn't available yet, most information surrounding its design and specs comes from the very engineers currently working on the device. We know that Valve wants to improve the screen, though this comment was made before the OLED version of the first model was released. So this may mean we can expect an OLED screen, or perhaps we can expect an improvement on that screen.

One would hope that if the screen does see any improvements from the OLED model, the current 16:10 ratio will be dropped for the more widely supported 16:9 ratio, exactly what Asus uses in the ROG Ally, which works much better with Japanese games compared to the Steam Deck and its letterboxing.

Beyond the screen, Valve has stated that it wishes to offer better battery life. This is even something it delivered with the OLED model, so perhaps we will see even more improvements for the Steam Deck 2, which will surely be welcome for those long gaming sessions.

Valve has also stated it is waiting for the right chipset for the Steam Deck 2, which could hint the current options available in the market aren't what it needs, but a future generation of AMD, such as the Ryzen Z2 Extreme, could very well be what Valve is waiting for. With a new chip will come improved performance for games, but it could impact battery life.

Steam Deck 2: Software

SteamOS is already preparing support for third-parties

One of Valve's biggest selling points for the first Steam Deck is that it runs a Linux operating system, using the compatibility layer Proton to run many of the Windows games on Linux. We already know Valve is working on a version for third-party handhelds, and we know Valve initially created this system to move away from Microsoft and Windows, so ideally, we will see some improvements come to SteamOS with the launch of the Steam Deck 2.

What those improvements could be remains to be seen, but ideally, we will see easier ways to find the right compatibility version for games, along with a better system on Steam to find games that run well; as a weak point of the Deck Verified program is that many games that are verified run poorly and are too demanding. Ultimately, Valve needs to ensure that SteamOS is even more user-friendly than it already is, and these two improvements could go a long way to ensure that.

2025 at the earliest

Valve's very own engineers and employees have stated that nobody should expect a Steam Deck 2 for a couple of years, including the CEO, and this was stated back in 2023, which means the Steam Deck 2 won't arrive until at least 2025, but even that is just a guess and it could arrive later. This also means the price is currently unknown, especially since there is no word what hardware it will even contain, which makes guessing a price pretty challenging.

One thing that's certain is that the current Steam Deck retails at $399 for the low-end model, $529 for the mid-model, and $649 for the high-end. So we can ideally expect something that will cost the same. So far, rumors are swirling; we can expect a more premium model, but of course, the price will be dependent on its components, which are still unknown. However, we do know Gabe Newell said in 2022 that the price tiers will remain as they are.

Valve is taking its time with the Steam Deck 2

And that's a good thing

More or less, Valve plays its cards close to the chest, which means the exact details for the Steam Deck 2 won't be revealed until Valve releases that information. Of course, we get hints of what may be coming as employees are interviewed, which is why we know Valve is waiting to choose the perfect chipset, which is why engineers, as well as the CEO, have tried to temper expectations by stating the Steam Deck 2 won't arrive for a couple of years. Sure, the wait may seem long, but those statements are already a year old, which means we are getting closer and closer to the Steam Deck 2 every day; all the while, Valve has the room to design a perfected device, something no doubt every gamer will want.

Something to remember is that the current Steam Deck has no slouch, and the OLED screen is a beauty to behold in person. So, since the Steam Deck 2 won't be dropping anytime soon, picking up the current Steam Deck is a no-brainer.