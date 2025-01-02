FYQD-Studio launched a phenomenal-looking shooter called Bright Memory: Infinite for PC and consoles last year, a very positively reviewed indie game that offers plenty of intense FPS action. Well, the developer just released a video showcasing a fresh port known as Bright Memory: Infinite, and as you can guess, this means the game is coming to Android and iOS, and it's coming soon.

Bright Memory: Infinite is looking good on mobile

You can watch the fresh trailer for Bright Memory: Infinite directly below, and as you can see, this is one good-looking game. It was built with Unreal Engine 4, so it isn't even the latest tech (EU5), but the video clearly shows off what the engine is capable of on mobile, impressive indeed. Better yet, the primary complaint wagered against the PC and console release is that it's short with a 2-hour campaign, but that should suit mobile perfectly for bite-sized play.

Best of all, the developer has already made it clear in the video's description that the mobile version will offer physical controller support and touchscreen support (you can see the touch UI in the trailer). High refresh rate support is also expected, which should make for an Android game that can finally give powerful Snapdragons something challenging to tackle, ideally an incoming trend.

We don't have long to wait

Bright Memory: Infinite Mobile is expected to launch across Android and iOS on January 17th, which is only a couple of weeks away. It will be priced at $5, which is plenty affordable (especially compared to the $20 price on Steam and consoles), even when you consider the campaign is only 2 hours. All in all, it's looking like mobile will soon have a competent and amazing-looking indie shooter to play, which is an exciting way to start the year if you're a mobile gamer.