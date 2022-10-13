Steam has been a go-to hub for the gaming community for years, and even though the desktop app looks relatively modern, the same couldn't be said about the mobile app. Earlier this year, Valve decided it was finally time to beta test a replacement for the dated user interface of the Steam mobile app, complete with a striking new UI, framework, and several other changes, which are rolling out widely right now with the stable release.

Once you update to the latest version of the Steam app, you’ll be treated to a striking redesigned UI (via The Verge). Valve has gone for a Netflix-style library interface for a familiar feel, where all the games you own show up in rows of three. The app even lets you apply filters when searching for titles, and you can even use it to install games remotely or update titles installed on your PC, a pre-existing feature, but always handy.

There are similarities with the Steam desktop app plenty of users are accustomed to. You can browse the Steam store, purchase titles, read gamer news, and interact with the community, all from within the app.

One of the biggest non-visual changes is the new QR code-based login system for desktop. Valve explains you can use your phone’s camera to scan a QR code on Steam for PC and log in, just like linking a device on WhatsApp. The system authenticates your login attempt using the two-factor authentication (2FA) codes stored on your smartphone. Alternatively, you can skip using the camera and use the mobile app to bypass the Steam Guard code requirement when logging in on PC. Either way, logging in to Steam just became easier; no more jumping to your email to grab a code. You can also use the mobile app to log out of active sessions remotely.

The separate Steam Chat app is also receiving various bug fixes on Android, and an update for iOS users is in the pipeline. Valve also plans to bring the convenience of QR code logins to the Steam Deck. With these significant changes now available to everyone, and plenty more on the horizon, we suggest you go ahead and update the Steam app for Android at the first opportunity; it's a game changer.