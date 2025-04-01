One of the more comfortable and lightweight Garmin smartwatches is seeing a massive deal right now. The Vivoactive 5 regularly goes for $300, but Amazon has it marked all the way down to $214. That's good for $86 in savings, and it's one of the best prices we've seen on the Vivoactive 5. It's priced similarly at Best Buy for the time being, though you'll keep an extra $6 in your pocket if you pounce on this deal at Amazon.

Why you should buy the Garmin Vivoactive 5

The Garmin Vivoactive 5 makes sense whether you're looking for a fitness tracker or a full-fledged smartwatch. It's one of Garmin's more affordable watches, but it has many of the features Garmin typically reserves for more expensive models. It has a simple but stylish design, and it looks a little less complicated than what you typically find in a Garmin watch.

The Vivoactive 5's design keeps it lightweight and comfortable, and it features a beautiful AMOLED display. It's bright and colorful, and provides plenty of surface area to keep an eye on your health. The Vivoactive 5 is able to reach up to 11 hours of battery life between charges, making it the perfect smartwatch for those who don't want to take it off very often.

The tracking features that come with the Vivoactive 5 are on par with what you'll find among some of the best smartwatches

. It has more than 30 built-in indoor and GPS sports apps, including walking, running, cycling, swimming, and golf. It comes with a sleep coach, nap tracking, a wheelchair mode, and access to Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer.

The Vivoactive 5 also has safety features built-in. It can detect if you've been in any sort of incident and, when paired with a smartphone, can call or send a message with your location to emergency contacts. Garmin Pay is also accessible with this watch, so if in many cases you can leave the house without anything but your watch.

You can grab the Garmin Vivoactive 5 at Amazon for just $214 right now, which is $86 off its regular $300 price, and one of the best prices it's seen. If this deal expires before you can grab it, the Vivoactive 5 is also available at Best Buy for $220.