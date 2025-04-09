Anker 737 Power Bank $88 $150 Save $62 With the Anker 737 power bank you can charge a large phone up to four times, and it's small enough to be airplane-safe. While this deal lasts you can pick it up for just $88. $88 at Amazon

Whether you have a mobile device that drains quickly throughout the day or something a little larger you just want some backup power for, a power bank makes a great device to keep with you on the go. Right now a power bank is also a great way to save, as the Anker 737 power bank is at one of its lowest prices ever. Amazon has the 737 marked down to just $88, which is 41% off and a savings of $62.

Why you should buy the Anker 737 power bank

Anker regularly places several power banks among our selections for the best power banks. It's a trustworthy brand when it comes to keeping all of your devices charged up, and the Anker 737 power bank is one worth taking a look at for your smaller, more mobile devices. It can keep enough power on-board to charge a large smartphone four times, and it can charge a large tablet 1.33 times before needing charging of its own.

One of the more impressive features of the Anker 737 power bank is Power Delivery 3.1 technology. It's designed to give quick energy boosts to larger devices like laptops and smaller devices like phones. This will allow you to get a good jolt of power to such devices should they be nearly out of power while you're nowhere near a power outlet. The 140W charge capability also includes rapid two-way charging.

The Anker 737 power bank has intelligent charge monitoring. This comes in the form of a smart digital display that provides real-time insights on output and input power. It also provides an estimate for recharge time, so you'll always know how long it will be until your device is charged up. This power bank is particularly convenient for travelers, as it checks in at roughly the size of a 12-ounce soda can, which makes it airplane-safe.

While the Anker 737 typically goes for $150, this deal allows you to pick it up for just $88. That's good for $62 in savings, and $88 is pretty close to the 737's lowest price ever. Amazon has this listed as a limited time deal, so you'll need to act quickly to claim it while you can.